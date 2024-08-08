  • Product type

    Help your clients achieve peace of mind with Vanguard’s suite of ready-to-use explainers, from the latest economic and market outlook to making the best of the adviser-client journey.

    Aug 8, 2024 5 min

    Equity and bond ETFs both see inflows in July

    Read Vanguard's latest monthly summary of flows in the European ETF market.
    Aug 7, 2024 3 min

    Four charts to coach your clients through market turbulence

    When markets are selling off, these volatility-related charts can help provide perspective to reassure clients to remain calm and stay the course.
    Jul 29, 2024 3 min

    How equity and bond valuations have changed this year

    Vanguard’s latest research on equity and bond market valuations reveals which sub-asset classes may be over- and undervalued at midyear 2024.
    Jul 25, 2024 5 min

    Active fixed income perspectives Q3 2024:  The high road

    Read Vanguard's latest sector-by-sector quarterly analysis of global fixed income markets and how these trends affect Vanguard’s active bond funds.
    This content is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained on this website is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information on this website does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content on this website when making any investment decisions.