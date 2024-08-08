In 2022, credit spreads were positively correlated with rising government bond yields—resulting in heavy losses for credit investors. This year, the relationship has shifted; as government bond yields have risen, credit spreads have tightened.

Bond yields are at much higher levels than two years ago, providing sufficient income to help cushion investors against any near-term volatility.

Assuming economic conditions remain stable, we expect credit spreads to move within a narrower range than in recent years - which should allow corporate bonds to continue to perform well.

When inflationary fears caused central banks to hike interest rates in 2022, corporate bond investors faced a double whammy of rising government bond yields and widening credit spreads.

With government bond yields on the rise this year, it’s raised concerns that we could see a repeat of 2022 - when double-digit declines in credit markets took many investors by surprise. Yet the situation today is quite different from two years ago, and the shift in market dynamics could provide an ideal environment for active credit outperformance.

Decomposing the drivers of credit returns

To understand how things have changed in credit markets, it’s important to understand the drivers of corporate bond returns. The yield on a typical investment-grade corporate bond has two components: the portion relating to the yield on a comparable government bond, and the credit spread. The credit spread represents the risk premium an investor receives for the credit risk portion of a corporate bond.

When high inflation led central banks to hike interest rates in 2022, government bond yields started rising steadily. At the same time, credit spreads widened, amid fears that rising rates would cause a spike in defaults and delinquencies among corporate bond issuers due to higher financing costs.

The anticipation of further rate hikes drove government bond yields higher and pushed credit spreads wider—resulting in heavy losses for government bond and credit investors in 2022, as illustrated in the chart below.

The relationship between credit spreads and government bond yields has shifted

Monthly cumulative returns for government bonds and monthly cumulative excess returns for credit, 2022-present