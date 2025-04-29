A shift in emerging market fixed income strategies

Source: Bloomberg, as at 19 March 2025. Indices used: US high yield: ICE BAML US High Yield Index; European high yield: ICE BAML European High Yield Index; European investment grade: Bloomberg Euro Aggregate Corporates Index in EUR; US investment grade: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Corporates US Dollar Index; EM hard currency sovereigns: J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index; EM corporates: J.P. Morgan CEMBI Global Diversified Index.

When interest rates were rising, the shorter duration profile of EM corporates benefitted investors. However, we believe this structural tailwind is now behind us, and we now favour exposure to longer-duration assets such as EM sovereigns.

Fundamentals shift?

Before the Global Financial Crisis, the private sector was highly leveraged, leading to significant vulnerabilities within financial markets. In response to the economic turmoil that ensued, the public sector—through sovereign balance sheets—intervened to stabilise economies via quantitative easing and extensive bailouts. This period saw a revival of financial repression—that is, artificially suppressing rates to lower debt-burden costs—as governments worldwide implemented strategies to stimulate the private sector. Since 2008, we have witnessed central banks and governments implementing a range of measures designed to foster corporate investment and economic recovery, including:

Quantitative easing

Ultra-low interest rates

Fiscal stimulus

Credit facilities

These measures led to a significant improvement in the overall quality of corporate balance sheets over the past decade. However, we believe there is the potential for structural change as the pendulum swings from strong corporate balance sheets to stronger sovereign balance sheets.

Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, EM sovereign fundamentals have been improving, with upgrades outpacing downgrades among EM sovereign issuers at a rate of 2:1 in 20243 – the highest ratio in ten years.

When we look at EM corporates, while balance sheets remain healthy, optimism has likely peaked. Sectors such as energy, industrials, automotives and chemicals have been deteriorating due to the economic slowdown in Europe and overcapacity in China, which is adding leverage and putting pressure on prices.

The new tariffs implemented by the US administration have only added to these challenges, raising the critical question: will EM firms absorb the extra costs of the tariffs, or will they pass them along to consumers through higher prices?

Recent data from the US suggest consumer confidence is waning—which could make it more difficult for companies to pass along the costs of tariffs through higher prices, potentially putting pressure on EM firms’ profit margins and leading to a deterioration in EM corporate balance sheets.

EM corporates look expensive relative to historical averages and EM sovereigns

Currently, EM corporate spreads are trading at historically tight levels – while EM sovereign debt spreads are priced closer to their long-term averages.

As EM corporate valuations have compressed at a faster rate than their sovereign counterparts, the spread differential between the asset classes has increased over the last 15 years—leading to sovereign debt looking more attractively priced, on a relative-value basis, in the current market.

Historical spread differential between EM sovereigns and EM corporates