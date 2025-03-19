Uncertain waters

There is a tidal shift ongoing in global fixed income markets. On 2 April, the US administration announced a broad new round of tariffs against virtually all US trading partners, greatly exceeding market expectations, before announcing a 90-day pause for many on 9 April. Uncertainty remains about where negotiations will lead, which tariffs will ultimately be implemented and how long they will last. These and other questions, such as the burgeoning levels of US federal debt, are complex, structural issues that will not be resolved quickly or easily.

The economic implications are far reaching, leading us to reassess our 2025 outlook. We believe a stagflationary scenario in the US will dampen growth and hold inflation higher in the coming months.

The rising risk of a US recession keeps us optimistic on interest rates and defensive on credit for now. We are navigating increasingly uncertain waters, where the global economic tidal transition has taken on a more unsettled tone.

In recent weeks, US fixed income has seen credit spreads widen to their highest levels since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, and before that, the Global Financial Crisis. US Treasury rates have been volatile, sharply declining at the end of March due to recession fears, which triggered a flight to quality. They then retraced, especially at the long end of the yield curve, where technical factors exacerbated price movements.

From risks to realities

We expect the heightened market volatility to continue. The economic and policy focus has shifted from assessing potential risks to managing realities. Soft sentiment indicators will soon give way to hard results on inflation, trade balances, employment, wages and earnings. In the meantime, businesses will reassess their costs and plans, as governments weigh their options.

Monetary policy is at the centre of attention. We anticipate that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will be reluctant to reduce rates until they have greater clarity around the near- and medium-term impacts from higher tariffs. If the labour market weakens materially and recession concerns rise, we think the Fed can and will support the US economy as much as is needed, provided long-term inflation expectations are stable.

In such an environment, investors will need the durability that comes through diversification. We believe bonds remain well-positioned to offer attractive income and higher returns if downside risks increase. We have put our global capabilities to use in identifying opportunities, and we think investors will find that fixed income diversification will help their portfolios retain buoyancy in these swirling seas.

