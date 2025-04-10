

As market pullbacks and volatility dominate headlines, many clients are looking to their financial advisers for guidance. We have long maintained that periods of uncertainty, like those we’ve seen so far in 2025, are the “moments that matter”.

It is during these times that advisers can add tremendous value for their clients through behavioural coaching helping clients tune out short-term market noise and focus on their long-term investment goals.

Help clients put market volatility in context

Investing can be emotionally challenging for clients, especially when their portfolio balances decline. During such times, it’s important to lean in with empathy and remind them that volatility is a natural and expected part of investing.

Consider these charts:



shows global equity market drawdowns since 1999. What can be seen is the substantial proportion of time that the market has been meaningfully below its historical peak. Figure 2 shows the Chicago Board Options Exchange's (CBOE) VIX Index which measures expected market volatility.





Pairing these two charts highlights that, despite the recent pullback, expected market volatility has materially spiked but has since settled back. Sharing this type of information with your clients can help them tune out the noise and remain committed to their long-term financial goals.

Figure 1: Global equity market drawdowns (January 1999–April 2025)