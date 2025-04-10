The ongoing volatility in markets may leave some clients feeling particularly worried. Advisers can play an important role in helping investors stay on track to reach their goals.  

Market drops are the moments that matter. Vanguard’s Adviser’s Alpha research suggests advisers can add tremendous value for investors through behavioral coaching1.   

On this page you’ll find client-friendly coaching aids, plus our latest views on the global markets and the economy, to help you guide clients through the uncertainty. 
 

Perspectives on tariffs and market volatility

The tariffs announced on 2 April represent one of the largest trade shocks in the past century and were higher and broader than we anticipated. 

Markets are beyond our control, but history shows that equities typically recover and go on to post strong results over the long term. Use our coaching aids to help reassure clients when markets are volatile.

Advisers can help clients navigate this volatility by focusing on their long-term investment goals and emphasising the importance of discipline and perspective.

Francis M. Kinniry Jr., Colleen M. Jaconetti, Michael A. DiJoseph, David J. Walker, and Maria C. Quinn, 2022. Putting a value on your value: Quantifying Vanguard Advisor’s Alpha. Valley Forge, Pa.: The Vanguard Group.

What tariffs mean for the economic outlook 

The rapidly evolving developments related to trade tariffs continue to dominate financial markets and alter potential economic scenarios.

Our revised economic forecasts reflect our view that US tariffs are likely to cause GDP growth to slow both in the US and in major economies outside the US.

We don’t expect to see an increase in the pace of inflation outside the US to the degree that we do in the US given the likely effect of weakening demand on prices.

Global trade dynamics and market volatility

Vanguard’s Chief Economist, Joe Davis, offers his view on the current market volatility.

The US administration’s new trade tariffs will have ramifications for spending, especially for consumers, as prices rise – likely resulting in stagflation (high inflation combined with slower demand). Retaliatory tariffs could compound the challenges. 

While we will likely see negotiation on tariffs, the timeline is not clear and thus we are in a period of high uncertainty. The combination of uncertainty, slowing growth, higher inflation and already-elevated US equity valuations has led to a significant market sell-off. 

Keeping clients on track

Warwick Bloore, Senior Specialist, Advisory Research Centre, Vanguard Europe, discusses the essential role of advisers in coaching clients through unsettling times.

Client-friendly coaching aids

""

Discipline may be the best defence in a downturn

Investing in the stock market has been a prudent long-term strategy for many investors, but market turbulence can still be hard to stomach.

 Download paper
""

Principles for investing success

We believe you give yourself the best chance of investment success if you focus on what you can control.

 Download paper
""

Bull and bear markets over time

Bull & bear markets over time Out of the past 80 years, more than 80% have seen equities rise. Bull markets have lasted for longer and the rise in gains far outstripped the losses.

 Download paper