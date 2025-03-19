Although the US tariff announcement on 2 April adds some clarity to the administration’s stance, the situation remains fluid.

All other factors being equal, higher tariffs and other barriers to trade are likely to slow economic activity and lift inflation rates—at least in the short run.

In the intermediate to longer term, however—the latter period being the most important one for investors—trading partners are likely to adjust their policies. Representatives of affected countries are likely to negotiate with one another. Further policy adjustments may follow.

Companies and consumers may reconsider their saving, spending and investment options. Central banks may reconsider their policies in pursuit of sustainable economic growth and stable prices. In short, a dynamic global economy almost certainly will adjust. For investors, uncertainty may rise and fall—but it is likely to remain.

Vanguard continually analyses multiple factors to formulate macro- and microeconomic perspectives that help inform our investment management practices around the world.

We have extensive experience effectively managing investors’ assets through geopolitical events and other market uncertainty. We leverage five decades of investment and risk management expertise to navigate such complex scenarios.

Cautioning investors against tactical portfolio changes

Given potential tariff countermeasures and their effects, Vanguard believes it would be imprudent to attempt to identify specific investment implications immediately following the announcement.

Financial markets may respond quickly to developments as they unfold in the near term, but we would caution long-term investors against reacting with tactical or short-term changes to well-considered investment plans.

We will continue to monitor evolving economic conditions and share our economic and market perspectives in a timely fashion.