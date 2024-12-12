What do higher starting yields mean for the bond outlook?

Any projections should be regarded as hypothetical in nature and do not reflect or guarantee future results.

Notes: The chart is based on the distribution of one-year-ahead price and income return projections from the Vanguard Capital Markets Model (VCMM) for the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index USD Hedged. The forecasts are sorted by positive price returns (interest rates fall) and two scenarios under negative price returns (interest rates rise)—income returns from coupons offset price losses and income returns do not offset price losses, leading to negative total returns. The bars indicate the proportion of simulations falling into each of these three buckets.

Source: Vanguard calculations, based on data from Bloomberg as at 31 May 2021 and 8 November 2024.

IMPORTANT: The projections and other information generated by the VCMM regarding the likelihood of various investment outcomes are hypothetical in nature, do not reflect actual investment results and are not guarantees of future results. Results from the model may vary with each use and over time.

Bonds: An all-weather asset class

Across developed markets, we expect long-term yields to remain elevated over the next decade as the era of sound money lives on – characterised by positive real interest rates and a higher neutral rate3 than during the 2010s. While this means we do not expect material price appreciation from falling yields, we do continue to expect solid income returns to support bonds globally.

Near-term risks to this view hinge on the balance of global growth and inflation dynamics. If a significant shock to demand with falling equity prices were to spur a return to monetary easing and declining rates, bonds should provide a hedge in diversified multi-asset portfolios.

Alternatively, if inflation were to resurface, we believe yields across the curve would likely rise and the correlation between equities and bonds would turn positive as investors demanded more compensation for increased uncertainty. For investors with sufficiently long time horizons, the coupon payments from bonds would eventually catch up and replenish any near-term capital losses so that any rise in yields would ultimately improve bonds’ total returns over the long term.

Getting the credit you deserve

corporate credit spreads are currently near 20-year lows4, having tightened further in 2024. Near-term economic risks could lead to wider spreads, which would hurt credit investors; however, continued economic strength could keep spreads at these tightened levels for some time to come.

Despite compressed spreads, credit markets can continue to do well. While there’s limited room for spreads to narrow further, overall yields are high and the outlook for fundamentals remains positive.

We think corporate credit plays an important role in portfolios, given its premium over government bonds and low correlation with other assets. Overall, credit is expected to produce better returns than government bonds, with lower volatility than equities.

A strong outlook for fixed income

Looking ahead, the outlook for fixed income remains strong – bonds are still back. In the higher-rate environment that we believe is here to stay, we expect long-term bond returns to be closer to the levels seen in the early 2000s. However, more of a bond investor’s returns are likely to come from higher coupon payments that get reinvested at higher rates, than from price appreciation.

Our current return expectations for aggregate bonds, government bonds and credit remain solid but are lower than our forecasts published in last year’s Vanguard economic and market outlook. Interest rates in Switzerland peaked in 2023 and bonds rallied in the last quarter of that year. While this added to the strong 2023 performance, today’s lower yields mean that looking ahead, long-term returns are likely going to be a bit lower.

Over the next decade, we expect annualised returns for hedged, US and global aggregate bonds to be around 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, with slightly lower forecasted returns for US and global government bonds (around 0.6% for both) and slightly higher expected returns for credit (1.1% for US and global investment grade credit; 1.8% for US high yield credit), and emerging market sovereign bonds (1.4%), though with higher uncertainty.

10-year forecasted annualised returns for fixed income assets