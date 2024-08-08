Sources: Bloomberg indices and the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Q2 2024 return data from 31 March 2024 to 30 June 2024; 2023 return data from 31 December 2022 to 31 December 2023.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index. Performance is provided on a total return basis, in the base currency of the index, or for global indices, USD hedged.

Rates

In the US, 10-year Treasuries have traded with yields in a range of 4.25% to 4.75% in recent months. We think recent data have likely shifted the yield range lower over the near term, to between 4.00%-4.50%, but we are conscious that rising fiscal concerns could present upside risks to yields. At this point in the cycle, we are biased towards adding duration and will look for attractive risk/reward opportunities to do so if rates test the top end of our expected range.



In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered its deposit facility rate to 3.75% at its 6 June meeting, after holding it at a cycle high of 4% for nine months. We continue to expect euro area periphery countries to outperform Germany economically. As a result, we anticipate that the yield spreads of government bonds issued by periphery countries like Greece and Spain will narrow relative to German government bonds, along with the periphery countries’ improving relative economic fundamentals. Post-Covid spending across the region has shifted towards service-led sectors, leaving economies with a greater industrial footprint, like Germany, not reaping the benefits to the same extent as peripheral countries. Additionally, Germany’s disciplined approach to fiscal policy has helped it keep its debt levels sustainable but has limited the fiscal stimulus available to support stronger economic activity and growth.

The UK and France both called snap elections during the second quarter, and voters headed to the polls in early July. In the UK, the Labour party won a landslide victory—as markets had expected—increasing the party’s share of parliamentary seats by 209 to 411 and defeating the governing Conservative party. The extent of Labour’s majority in parliament should facilitate the implementation of their plans in the coming years.

In France, strong support for the country’s right-wing National Rally party surprised markets ahead of the first round of elections, causing spreads between French and German bonds to widen amid concerns around potential higher fiscal spending in France. However, a series of withdrawals in the second round of elections by left- and centre-leaning candidates left voters with fewer choices on second-round polling day; this paved the way for the left-wing New Popular Front party to win the highest number of seats (188 out of 577) in the French parliament, but failed to secure them a majority position. While spreads on French bonds could narrow in the near term, a hung parliament may present challenges, especially given the pressures on the new government to bolster France’s weakened economy by raising spending while also tackling rising fiscal deficit concerns.

Elsewhere, we continue to underweight Japan as interest rates there remain low and wages continue to rise – which could support inflation. We expect the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to reduce their purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and increase interest rates in the coming months.

On curve positioning, we continue to look for ways to benefit from the steepening trend in the yield curve that we believe will continue to develop. Timing is challenging, but thematically there are several factors that should contribute to a more typical upward-sloping curve shape. In the near-term, however, we remain more opportunistic.

Outside the US, we see opportunities across global government bond markets. We are overweight to Greece and Spain relative to Germany and remain underweight to Japan, for example.

Credit

Quarterly changes in credit spreads