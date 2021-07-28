Management of our funds is delegated to VGI (The Vanguard Group Inc) our parent company and is conducted out of our offices globally.
If you don't currently own any funds with Vanguard or if you are buying into a fund for the first time.
Please ensure that you complete all sections of the Subscription Agreement and include your contact information.
Please fax the completed form to the Administrator at: +353 1 2417146 and mail it to:
Vanguard Investment Series plc
c/o Brown Brothers Harriman Fund Administration
Attn: Transfer Agency
Brown Brothers Harriman Fund Administration
Services (Ireland) Limited
30 Herbert Street
Dublin 2
D02 W329
Ireland
Subscriptions will not be permitted on your account until the Administrator, Brown Brothers Harriman Fund Administration, receives all required documentation by fax and sends you an account notification e-mail containing your Vanguard account number.
Once you have received confirmation from the Administrator that your account has been set up, you are able to subscribe for shares.
Please complete the purchase form and fax it to us before the daily dealing deadline. This ensures that your deal is priced at the fund's net valuation point.
Payment should be made for the total cost of your investment, net of any bank charges, and transferred electronically to the bank account illustrated in our payment details form.
Your bank may charge an electronic transfer or handling fee. The full subscription amount must be received on the second business day after the trade date (this is referred to as T+2).
For funds registered for sale to European investors, additional guidance is available on the European investors facilities services website. Guidance is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, Finnish, Danish, Portuguese and Swedish and covers investor rights, how to invest, how to access important fund documentation and how to complain.
If you would like to purchase, exchange or redeem shares in Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) only.
ETFs trade on the stock market just like company shares and are listed on most of the large stockbroking platforms.
Please contact your stockbroker regarding investing.
Find out more about our ETF range.
For any questions regarding our ETFs, please contact our Client Services team on:
Telephone: +44 20 3753 4305
Email: european_client_services@vanguard.co.uk
For any trading-related questions, please contact our Capital Markets team on:
Telephone: +44 20 3753 6989