    Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook 2024 - Geneva

    Wednesday, 24 January, 2024
    Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook 2024 - Geneva

    Wednesday, 24 January, 2024
    As investors transition to the new era of higher rates, what are the key themes they can expect to see in 2024 and beyond? What are the implications of elevated policy rates for bond and equity markets, as well as for investors in multi-asset portfolios?

    Join Vanguard’s senior economist Shaan Raithatha, CFA as he talks through the outlook for growth, inflation and investment markets, including our updated 10-year multi-asset return forecasts.

    Speaker

    Shaan Raithatha, CFA
Senior Economist and Strategist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
    Shaan Raithatha, CFA

    Senior Economist and Strategist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe

    Vanguard Switzerland Team

    Roger Bootz
Head of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Managing Officer
    Roger Bootz

    Head of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Managing Officer

    Christopher Collet, CFA
Senior Sales Executive
    Christopher Collet, CFA

    Senior Sales Executive

    Manon Duez, CFA
Senior Sales Executive
    Manon Duez, CFA

    Senior Sales Executive

    Orvil Frey
Marketing Program Manager Switzerland & France
    Orvil Frey

    Marketing Program Manager Switzerland & France

    Agenda

    • 12:15

      Welcome

    • 12:30

       Start of the presentation

    • 13:30

      Q&A and closing remarks

    • 13:45

      End of the event

    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Important information

    This document is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.
    The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.

    The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

    Issued by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

    © 2024 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved