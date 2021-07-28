Hello. I'm Salim Ramji, Vanguard's new CEO. It's my first week here, but already Vanguard feels like home. It's our unique structure* and our client-focused mission that make Vanguard like nowhere else. And I'm excited for where we are headed. As the world continues to change and our clients are faced with new challenges, our work serving you is more important than ever.
To ensure we are ready to meet this moment, I have three areas of focus: First, continue delivering for our clients, earning your trust every single day. Second, stewarding the company's culture. We will never deviate from Jack Bogle's original focus on taking a stand for investors and giving our clients the best chance of investment success. And finally, ensuring we anticipate your needs and continue to evolve our capabilities to serve you well. Thank you for your trust in Vanguard. I look forward to our work together.