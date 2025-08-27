"The income component of bond returns is a huge tailwind today, so keep clipping that coupon."
Vanguard Global Head of Fixed Income
In a recent Morningstar article, Sara Devereux, Vanguard’s global head of fixed income, says bond investors are enjoying a rare sweet spot in today’s market. With yields well above pre-pandemic lows and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks considering further cuts to interest rates, the environment remains attractive for long-term investors looking to stabilise portfolios and generate steady returns.
As we approach 2026, policy shifts in the US such as tax cuts and deregulation may provide additional support for both the economy and bond markets. These changes could reinforce the case for fixed income more broadly as a strategic allocation. Investors who are underallocated to bonds should consider increasing their exposure, starting with indexing and exploring active management for further opportunities.
