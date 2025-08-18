  • Fixed income as an asset class can act as a strategic stabiliser against equity volatility in investor portfolios.
  • At today’s rates, bonds offer attractive levels of income and yield, as well as portfolio diversification.
  • We think it's a good time to be disciplined, look through the noise, focus on the long term and build resilient portfolios.

In a recent appearance on Bloomberg TV, Sara Devereux, global head of fixed income at Vanguard, underscored the importance of staying disciplined and building resilient portfolios in today’s uncertain economic environment. She pointed to fixed income as a strategic portfolio stabiliser amid tariff-driven inflation pressures and evolving policy dynamics.

“We think it’s a good time to be disciplined – discipline delivers,” she said. “Look through the noise, focus on the long term and build resilient portfolios.”

Fixed income at Vanguard

Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Important information

For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.

The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.

The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

Issued in EEA by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

© 2025 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.