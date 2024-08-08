After a long equity rally, can we expect continued price returns?

Investors in broad US equity exposures have been well rewarded during the past year and half. The source of the returns is no secret. The so-called Magnificent 7 companies1 had a great run in 2023 and, to some extent, that run has continued in 2024, helping to drive broader equity benchmarks. But momentum in these stocks has been challenged more recently; Tesla is down about 33% year to date, while Apple’s return so far in 2024 is roughly two thirds that of the S&P 5002. Such details can become lost in the shuffle when Nvidia, the recent top performer among the Magnificent 7, has returned 155% in 2024 (following a 239% rise in 2023).

Investors could be forgiven for wondering if too much growth is baked into equity market valuations, especially amid tight monetary conditions, geopolitical risk and potential recession. In light of such worries, return expectations could become more anchored to dividends than price appreciation. The notion that “cash is king, profit is fleeting” may well resonate with investors if companies signal any issues with meeting earnings expectations. When companies face hard times, dividend payers typically attempt to continuing paying dividends whenever possible, whereas earnings per share (EPS) are often more likely to take a hit.

Don’t underestimate the power of dividends

As both a source of real income preservation and as a performance compounder, dividends can play an important role in portfolio returns when harnessed effectively over the long term. For investors who might be looking to diversify away from core beta holdings, dividends can afford portfolios a buffer against inflation and recessionary environments.

Historical analysis3 highlights dividends' effectiveness in outpacing inflation and mitigating the impacts of economic recessions over the past century. This attribute makes dividends an invaluable component of long-term investment strategies. Dividend per share levels have held up favourably versus earnings per share during a variety of recessionary periods going back many decades. For example, during the global financial crisis (2007-2009), when the S&P 500 fell by 41%, earnings per share plummeted by 92% while dividends per share fell by only 6%4.

This resilience can play a pivotal role when it comes to maintaining income streams and to harnessing total return, combining price return and that of reinvested dividends.

Cast your net wide with global dividends

To maximise the benefits of dividends, investors should look beyond purely high dividend yields and consider the timing and consistency of payouts. Seasonal variations between regions can be meaningful, as the chart below illustrates, with most North American companies paying quarterly dividends whereas firms in China, continental Europe and the UK tend to distribute annually or semi-annually. distributions. A diversified, global dividend exposure allows investors to access a smoother dividend stream over time.

Seasonality of dividend payouts

Global dividend payouts by region