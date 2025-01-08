A National Day of Mourning (NDoM) has been announced to take place on Thursday 9 January, 2025 following the death of former US president, Jimmy Carter.

In observance of this, the US stock market will be closed on Thursday 9 January and the US bond market will have an early close of 2pm Eastern time (8pm CET).

Vanguard mutual funds

Transactions in Vanguard mutual funds with exposure to US shares and bonds made on Thursday 9 January will be processed as if received on the following business day, on Friday 10 January, when US markets will re-open.

Vanguard UCITS ETFs

Vanguard UCITS ETFs will continue to be fully open for trading on Thursday 9 January across all non-US exchanges. However, the primary market (creation/redemption) will be closed for dealing in Vanguard UCITS ETFs with exposure to US stocks and bonds on that day. ETFs with underlying US securities may be quoted with wider bid-ask spreads as a result.

Investors should be aware that a US market closure can result in a general reduction in liquidity which could result in higher trading costs than normal when trading during this time.

