Directing investors to an appropriate exposure to global equities and global bonds might be the most important investment guidance that a financial adviser can offer for many clients.

Studies have found, time and time again, that a strategic allocation to global equities and global bonds gives long-term investors a good chance of investment success1.

And Vanguard’s latest multi-asset return forecasts suggest many investors might benefit from increasing their exposure to global bonds at the expense of equity market exposure.

That’s primarily because higher starting yields have greatly improved the risk-return trade-off in fixed income, while stretched US equity valuations dampen our long-term return outlook for world’s largest stock market.

Bonds are back, tell a friend

Speculation around interest rate policy decisions may fuel short-term volatility in bond markets, but the case for holding bonds in a multi-asset portfolio is as strong as ever.

While 2022 saw global bonds sell-off as interest rates began to rise, that short-term pain has paved the way for a longer-term gain for bond investors – and the higher long-term yields create a cushioning effect for future bond returns: If the long-end of the yield curve falls from today’s level, bond holdings would rise in value while also paying relatively high coupons. And even if long-term interest rates were to rise, the higher coupons would offset some of the pain associated with the corresponding capital loss as bond prices move inversely to interest rates.

We call that cushioning effect the ‘coupon wall’. By our calculations, there is an 88% chance that global bonds (hedged, in USD) will deliver positive returns regardless of whether rates rise or fall in 2025. That’s compared with a 45% probability in 2021, when bond yields were a lot lower.

Stretched valuations: A long-term hurdle

No matter how you cut it, US equity valuations are stretched. Even when we adjust our measure of ‘fair value’ to consider contemporary nuances relative to history, US equities look expensive. The chart below shows the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio for the US stock market (green line) as well as our standard measure of ‘fair value’ (gold line).

We also show an adjusted measure of ‘fair value’ (light green line) that considers the increased weight of the technology sector in the S&P500. This analysis factors in the competitive advantages that many of those companies enjoy, including winner-takes-all business models that have translated into earnings resilience despite rising rates. The adjusted measure also adapts for the low long-term borrowing costs that many large US companies locked in before 2022.

When adjusting for these specific and unique factors relative to historic averages, it paints a less-severe picture of US overvaluation—but US equities look stretched nonetheless.

US CAPE versus Vanguard’s two measures of ‘fair value’