Source: Vanguard, FactSet, for the period 31 December 2013 to 31 December 2023. Performance is total return in US dollars. Russell 3000 (ex-Magnificent 7) is represented by the constituents of the Russell 3000 Index excluding Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.

While investors would have been worse off had they not held these top contributors in recent years, an important question arises: has it always been more important to hold the top contributors to index returns or have there been times when it was more important to not hold the worst contributors?

To answer this question, we first replicated the Russell 3000 Index over the 24 years ending in December 2023. We then split those 24 years into 12 two-year sub-periods and calculated the contribution of every individual stock to the index’s return3.

Understanding the effect of not holding the best and worst contributors

The contribution of a stock to an index’s return is generally determined by the product of its weight and return. In our analysis, we add the additional effect stemming from redistributing an excluded stock’s weight across all other stocks in the portfolio. Hence, a stock that contributes the most to the index’s return, either positively or negatively, is not necessarily the stock that performed the best or the worst. Rather, it is the stock that had the most impactful combination of weight and return relative to the opportunity of holding the remaining, reproportioned stocks in a portfolio.

Our analysis had two basic steps. First, we ranked each stock from best to worst according to its contribution. Next, from both sides of the contribution distribution, we excluded the best/worst contributing stocks in groups of varying number.

The bars in the chart below show the resulting net difference of the performance effect for groups of the best and worst 10, 50 and 100 stocks. A positive bar indicates that the gain from not holding the worst contributors exceeded the loss from not holding the best contributors. Conversely, a negative bar indicates that the loss from not holding the best contributors exceeded the gain from not holding the worst contributors.

When looking across all 12 two-year periods, we note an interesting pattern. While it appears to have been more important to hold the best contributing stocks in recent years, it was actually more impactful to not hold the worst contributing stocks in the early years of our study.

Not holding the best versus not holding the worst contributing stocks