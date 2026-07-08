Reinforce US equity breadth with small- and mid-cap ETFs

Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Investments in smaller companies may be more volatile than investments in well-established blue chip companies.

ETF shares can be bought or sold only through a broker. Investing in ETFs entails stockbroker commission and a bid-offer spread which should be considered fully before investing.

The Funds may use derivatives in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of the Fund's net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index.

Some funds invest in securities which are denominated in different currencies. Movements in currency exchange rates can affect the return of investments.

For further information on risks please see the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus on our website.

Important information

This is a marketing communication.

This is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

For further information on the fund's investment policies and risks, please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KID before making any final investment decisions. The KID for this fund is available in local languages, alongside the prospectus, which is available in English only, via Vanguard’s website.

The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of shares and /or units of, and the receipt of distribution from any investment.

Potential investors will not benefit from the protection of the FinSA on assessing appropriateness and suitability.

The Manager of Vanguard Funds plc is Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH is a financial services provider, providing services in the form of purchase and sales according to Art. 3 (c)(1) FinSA. Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH will not perform any appropriateness or suitability assessment. Furthermore, Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH does not provide any services in the form of advice. Vanguard Funds plc has been authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS. Prospective investors are referred to the Funds' prospectus for further information. Prospective investors are also urged to consult their own professional advisors on the implications of making an investment in, and holding or disposing shares of the Funds and the receipt of distributions with respect to such shares under the law of the countries in which they are liable to taxation.

Vanguard Funds plc has been approved for offer in Switzerland by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. The information provided herein does not constitute an offer of Vanguard Funds plc in Switzerland pursuant to FinSA and its implementing ordinance. This is solely an advertisement pursuant to FinSA and its implementing ordinance for Vanguard Funds plc. The Representative and the Paying Agent in Switzerland is BNP Paribas Securities Services, Paris, succursale de Zurich, Selnaustrasse 16, 8002 Zurich. Copies of the Articles of Incorporation, KID, Prospectus, Declaration of Trust, By-Laws, Annual Report and Semiannual Report for these funds can be obtained free of charge from the Swiss Representative or from Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH via our website.

The Manager of the Ireland domiciled funds may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time-to-time.

The Indicative Net Asset Value (“iNAV”) for Vanguard’s ETFs is published on Bloomberg or Reuters. Refer to the Portfolio Holdings Policy.

For investors in Ireland domiciled funds, a summary of investor rights can be obtained via our website and is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch and Italian.

London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the .LSE Group.). © LSE Group. FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. e.g., .FTSE®. .Russell®., .FTSE Russell®., .FTSE4Good®., .ICB®., .Mergent®, The Yield Book®,. is/are a trade mark(s) of the relevant LSE Group companies and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. All rights in the FTSE Russell indexes or data vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the index or the data. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication. No further distribution of data from the LSE Group is permitted without the relevant LSE Group company’s express written consent. The LSE Group does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication.

Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

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