AI and financial advice: A playbook for advisers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming every corner of the financial services industry, from investment research and portfolio management to client engagement and compliance.
With the rapid advancement in AI’s capabilities, it’s natural to ask, “Will AI replace human advisers?”
The answer is probably not: Vanguard research shows clients value the human aspect of advice more than tasks handled by technology.
But there are better questions to ask, namely, How will AI change the adviser’s role? and Which advisers will thrive in the age of AI?
What do clients find valuable about working with a financial adviser? Read our research to learn more about what advised investors think are the most valuable elements of their adviser relationships.
The role of the adviser is complex. You wear many hats, from confidante to retirement planner. We can broadly classify an adviser’s duties into two categories:
AI excels at the first but fails at the second.
AI can analyse vast datasets, simultaneously optimise multiple portfolios and update financial plans in real time, all at a faster pace than a human adviser. It can also eliminate many administrative and computational burdens that once consumed a large part of an adviser’s day.
As AI embeds into the day-to-day across industries and sectors, clients will start to expect the increased speed and efficiency in their relationship with you.
Below is a framework for mapping the relationship between advisers and AI. Unlike most AI analyses, it goes beyond identifying which tasks AI can perform by also incorporating clients’ behavioural preferences.
Empathy-driven tasks begin where analytics end. While analytics determine what the answer is, empathy ensures it’s delivered in a way clients can understand and act on. Human review of AI-generated materials remains essential before sharing with clients.
If a task involves emotions, clients prefer working with a human adviser. Only a person can truly read situations, separate emotional and financial concerns, and challenge clients’ perspectives.
Mapping the relationship between AI and advisers
Source: Vanguard.
Of course, some investors may derive less value from a human adviser’s guidance and reassurance. These investors, who may be earlier in their wealth accumulation cycle or have lower levels of complexity, often fall outside an adviser’s typical target audience, in what is often described as the “advice gap”. Here, AI can support advisers by providing a solution for certain investors until their needs develop and they want a more tailored approach with more human involvement.
AI erodes the adviser’s advantage in analytical intelligence—data gathering, number crunching and market monitoring are now automated and scaled beyond what any human could achieve.
This shift isn’t necessarily a threat: we’ve already seen how market development and advancements in technology have helped advisers shift their investment management to third-party providers, which has helped improve their efficiency, freed up more of their time and ultimately deliver a better value proposition to their clients.
In automating these tasks, advisers are shifting their value towards interpretation and communication, helping clients make sense of complexity, prioritise competing goals and stay the course.
Soon, AI will be everywhere. In a world overflowing with data, the differentiator for advisers becomes their wisdom and experience. Wise advisers who can blend AI insight with emotional intelligence (EQ) will deliver advice that’s both precise and highly personal.
The next generation of financial advisers will have three defining traits:
The future of financial advice will be hybrid: AI providing speed, scale and precision with humans providing perspective and empathy.
Clients won’t choose between AI or a human adviser; they’ll expect both.
The advisers who thrive won’t compete against AI but work with it. They’ll double down on automation to free up time for strategic client interactions and demonstrate the distinctly human qualities of empathy, wisdom and trust.
In the AI age, the most successful advisers will be those who understand the heart of financial advice has never been about algorithms—it’s always been about people.
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