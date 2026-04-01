AI and financial advice: A playbook for advisers

Source: Vanguard.

Of course, some investors may derive less value from a human adviser’s guidance and reassurance. These investors, who may be earlier in their wealth accumulation cycle or have lower levels of complexity, often fall outside an adviser’s typical target audience, in what is often described as the “advice gap”. Here, AI can support advisers by providing a solution for certain investors until their needs develop and they want a more tailored approach with more human involvement.

The adviser’s value equation: From intelligence to wisdom

AI erodes the adviser’s advantage in analytical intelligence—data gathering, number crunching and market monitoring are now automated and scaled beyond what any human could achieve.

This shift isn’t necessarily a threat: we’ve already seen how market development and advancements in technology have helped advisers shift their investment management to third-party providers, which has helped improve their efficiency, freed up more of their time and ultimately deliver a better value proposition to their clients.

In automating these tasks, advisers are shifting their value towards interpretation and communication, helping clients make sense of complexity, prioritise competing goals and stay the course.

Soon, AI will be everywhere. In a world overflowing with data, the differentiator for advisers becomes their wisdom and experience. Wise advisers who can blend AI insight with emotional intelligence (EQ) will deliver advice that’s both precise and highly personal.

Which advisers will thrive in the age of AI?

The next generation of financial advisers will have three defining traits:

An affinity for tech-enabled efficiency

Advisers who embrace rather than resist AI as a copilot will reclaim more time. Using AI automation for data, modeling and meeting prep frees advisers to focus on strategic, high-value conversations. This includes nurturing more leads and meeting with more clients.

High EQ and empathy

As algorithms handle the maths, emotional intelligence becomes the new alpha. The competitive advantage is advisers’ ability to understand a client’s fears, hopes and motivations and to guide behaviour through market cycles. AI allows human advisers to be more human.

Storytelling expertise

The best advisers won’t just deliver reports; they’ll translate AI outputs into personalised, actionable stories that connect advice to purpose. For centuries, humanity’s progress and development have relied on storytelling. This becomes even more important in the age of AI.

The future of advice: Cutting-edge AI with humans at the core

The future of financial advice will be hybrid: AI providing speed, scale and precision with humans providing perspective and empathy.

Clients won’t choose between AI or a human adviser; they’ll expect both.

The advisers who thrive won’t compete against AI but work with it. They’ll double down on automation to free up time for strategic client interactions and demonstrate the distinctly human qualities of empathy, wisdom and trust.

In the AI age, the most successful advisers will be those who understand the heart of financial advice has never been about algorithms—it’s always been about people.