The dominance of US mega‑cap technology stocks continues to shape global equity beta, leaving many portfolios heavily exposed to a narrow set of AI beneficiaries. Today, the ten largest AI‑linked names—almost all exceeding $1 trillion in market value—account for more than 35% of the S&P 500 and 25% of the FTSE All‑World1. This level of concentration can amplify market risk, valuation sensitivity and macro‑policy vulnerability.
Against this backdrop, value‑oriented strategies—particularly those designed to avoid value traps—offer an increasingly effective approach. These strategies have begun to diverge meaningfully from global beta, signalling an alternative return and risk profile at a time when macro uncertainty is on the rise.
Through 2025, value stocks showed clear signs of breaking away from broader market dynamics. This is illustrated by the sharp decline in correlations between the FTSE All‑World High Dividend Yield Index–which moved in lockstep with value–and its parent index, the FTSE All-World Index. Correlation levels fell from near‑perfect to 0.60 (as the chart below shows), meaning that only around 36% of the index’s volatility was attributable to beta alone.
This decoupling has coincided with a marked rise in economic and policy‑related uncertainty, as reflected in Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) readings. In this environment, the AI trade has proved susceptible to shocks, including supply‑chain disruption, semiconductor tensions and geopolitical risk. For example, despite posting strong earnings throughout 2025, the Nasdaq 1002 (+21% return in 2025) and S&P 500 (+17%) lagged both the FTSE All‑World (+23%) and FTSE All‑World High Dividend Yield Index (+26%)3.
Correlations fall as uncertainty rises
Source: FactSet. Data from 31 December 1997 to 31 December 2025. Global: beta versus high dividend yield is the correlation between FTSE All-World Index versus the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index; developed markets: beta versus value is the correlation between MSCI World Index versus MSCI World Enhanced Value Index. Correlations based on monthly net total returns in USD. The EPU (Economic Policy Uncertainty) Index measures the frequency of newspaper articles mentioning terms related to economy, policy and uncertainty.
Outperformance relative to earnings expectations does not necessarily insulate high‑growth stocks—including AI hyperscalers—from cash flow stress when market narratives become more fragile.
For investors seeking to mitigate concentration risk and find an antidote to the AI trade, dividend‑oriented value exposures, such as the Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF (“the ETF”), present a viable alternative. The methodology behind this exposure avoids backward‑looking valuation anchors and instead emphasises forward‑looking payout durability.
The construction methodology of the ETF stands out for two key reasons:
1. Dividend‑per‑share estimates as a forward‑looking value metric
Broker dividend‑per‑share forecasts offer a transparent gauge of durable payouts. Unlike book value, they are less exposed to accounting distortions and closely aligned with shareholder distributions. We discuss this forward-looking approach further in our latest deep-dive analysis for portfolio constructors, Dividends unpacked.
2. Cap‑weighted selection to reduce value‑trap risk
By selecting the top 50% of dividend‑yielding stocks but weighting them by market cap rather than yield, the index tracked by the ETF tilts towards firms more capable of affording the dividend – not those whose yields could be inflated by depressed prices.
The most recent rebalance (September 2025) of the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index reinforces this strength: the screen excluded all 10 of the previously mentioned AI-led names—avoiding their valuation and thematic risk—while retaining mature dividend payers across global sectors.
Sector composition and performance drivers
Financials, consumer staples and industrials remain dominant in the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index’s top holdings and were major contributors to 2025 performance (as the chart below shows). The index’s diversified constituents result in significantly lower concentration than global beta. For example:
The absence of AI-associated exposure was a defining factor in the index’s differentiation last year – both in return profile and risk characteristics.
Top 10 stock contributors to 2025 index performance
Past performance is not reliable indicator for future results.
Source: FactSet, Vanguard. Data from 31 December 2024 to 31 December 2025. Performance is based on gross total returns in USD. RoW = rest of the world. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
The Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF can provide a compelling counterbalance to concerns about a market environment characterised by growing uncertainty and surging AI‑related capital expenditure, as it:
For investors questioning the durability of the AI‑led equity regime, global dividends offer not just income, but a structural hedge against thematic and concentration risk.
To learn more about global high-dividend exposure and how the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index stands apart from its peers, read our deep dive, Dividends unpacked: Investment case, index selection and implementation.
1 These companies are NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta Platforms, Tesla, AMD, Broadcom, Palantir. Source: Bloomberg, as at 31 December 2025.
2 The Nasdaq 100 is a stock market index that tracks the 100 largest non‑financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, with weightings based on market capitalisation.
3 Source: Bloomberg, as at 31 December 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Returns are net total returns in USD terms.
4 Source: Bloomberg, Vanguard. Data from 31 December 2000 to 30 November 2025. See chart above showing uncertainty based on Economic Policy Uncertainty Index.
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