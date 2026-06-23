Alternatives in a portfolio: Role, risk and realism explained
Recent volatility in gold markets highlights a broader question for investors: not whether alternatives work, but how they fit into a portfolio.
Recent volatility in gold markets highlights a broader question for investors: not whether alternatives work, but how they fit into a portfolio.
Recent experience in the gold market offers a useful perspective on portfolio construction. It’s not a question of whether gold has “worked”. A more fundamental question has come into sharper focus: How should gold or similar alternative investments fit within a long term portfolio?
Gold prices reached record highs in early 2026 before retreating sharply, with volatility rising alongside strongly held narratives about its value in a portfolio. For disciplined investors, the lesson was not about forecasting gold’s next move, but rather about clarity, particularly regarding the role alternatives can play in a portfolio, the risk they contribute, and the realism required when considering them as diversifiers.
At Vanguard, portfolio construction starts from basic principles. Our core portfolio recommendations are built around assets that generate value through corporate earnings and income from dividends and interest. Such portfolios are designed to be resilient across a range of economic environments, including adverse and extreme scenarios. The models used to construct these portfolios explicitly account for uncertainty, stress and tail risks.
Alternative assets, such as gold, silver, physical commodities and cryptocurrencies, are fundamentally different from traditional investments because they do not generate income or cash flows1. Their returns depend entirely on changes in price, often influenced by periods of market stress or shifting perceptions around inflation, currencies and geopolitics.
Because of these characteristics, we believe these types of assets are best evaluated outside a core portfolio rather than embedded within it. That distinction does not imply that investors should avoid alternatives altogether. Many choose to hold them for thoughtful reasons, such as concerns about inflation, potential changes in monetary regimes or political uncertainty.
But investors frequently make a critical mistake by treating these assets as diversifiers in a way that assumes certainty where only probability exists. When that truth is ignored, gold, commodities or cryptocurrencies may be implicitly assigned a degree of reliability they cannot deliver.
Risk contribution matters more than how much money is invested.
This is where rigour matters most. Rather than focusing on how much of an asset to own in monetary terms, a more relevant question is how much additional risk an investor is willing to accept relative to a well diversified core portfolio.
Alternative assets vary widely in volatility. As a result, equal money allocations can produce very different risk contributions.
The accompanying figure illustrates why risk contribution – not money allocation – is the more meaningful way for sizing the allocation to alternatives. Based on Vanguard calculations, a fixed risk budget of approximately 2% relative to a global portfolio of 60% equities and 40% fixed income results in significantly different portfolio allocations across alternative assets, depending on their volatility. Within this framework, an investor could allocate about 11.5% to gold, 9.3% to silver or 3.5% to Bitcoin while remaining within the 2% risk budget. The key takeaway is that even small allocations to volatile assets can quickly dominate portfolio risk, reinforcing the need for clear allocation guardrails.
Even a small allocation to a volatile asset can carry big risk
Notes: The risk budget is based on a 2% contribution to total portfolio risk relative to a global 60% equity/40% fixed income portfolio. Gold, silver and Bitcoin are spot price returns at month-end. Returns and volatility are calculated using nominal prices. Asset volatility is calculated as the annualised standard deviation of monthly returns over the stated sample period. These figures reflect standalone volatility and do not account for correlations with the 60/40 portfolio. The data sample is January 1994 to April 2026 for gold and silver and January 2021 to April 2026 for Bitcoin. We limit the Bitcoin sample to recent years to acknowledge that volatility has decreased as Bitcoin has grown and matured; otherwise, its volatility would have been greater.
Sources: Vanguard calculations, based on data from Macrobond, Bloomberg and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Sizing the allocation to alternative assets by their contribution to portfolio risk, rather than by money invested, helps impose discipline and establish guardrails. A framework that allows for roughly 2%–3% of incremental risk – not a fixed share of the portfolio – can accommodate investor preferences while preserving the integrity of the core holdings.
This also helps ensure that the positions remain proportionate to conviction rather than quietly reshape the portfolio’s risk profile. We don’t recommend traditional rebalancing to fixed portfolio weights, but instead that exposure to alternatives be tied to targeted risk levels.
Gold provides a useful illustration of why realism matters. It is often described as a hedge or store of value, expected to behave defensively during periods of high inflation, currency weakness or geopolitical stress. Historically, gold has often played that role, but not always.
There have been periods when gold has experienced sharp drawdowns, extended periods of underperformance or elevated volatility, even as broader portfolio risks were rising during periods of market stress. In those environments, what fails is not the asset itself, but the assumption that diversification is reliable under all market scenarios.
Treating gold, or any alternative, as dependable portfolio insurance embeds an expectation that is inconsistent with how diversification actually works. Real-world diversifiers can improve outcomes, on average, and pay off in a manner consistent with their long-term history. But they do not eliminate uncertainty, and history shows that alternatives can still fail during periods of market stress.
The greatest value from alternatives comes not from predicting when they will shine, but from being explicit about their role, honest about their limitations and disciplined about the risks they introduce.
Clear definitions matter. And clear expectations matter more than compelling narratives.
Alternatives are not essential for disciplined long term investing. For investors who choose to include them, recent experience in the gold market reinforces a timeless lesson. Portfolios succeed not because every asset performs consistently, but because uncertainty is acknowledged, risk is managed deliberately and allocation decisions remain grounded when markets test conviction.
1 Staking protocols or programmes enable some cryptocurrencies to generate cash flow. Staking may involve additional risks.
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