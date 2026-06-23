Alternatives in a portfolio: Role, risk and realism explained

Recent experience in the gold market offers a useful perspective on portfolio construction. It’s not a question of whether gold has “worked”. A more fundamental question has come into sharper focus: How should gold or similar alternative investments fit within a long term portfolio?

Gold prices reached record highs in early 2026 before retreating sharply, with volatility rising alongside strongly held narratives about its value in a portfolio. For disciplined investors, the lesson was not about forecasting gold’s next move, but rather about clarity, particularly regarding the role alternatives can play in a portfolio, the risk they contribute, and the realism required when considering them as diversifiers.

At Vanguard, portfolio construction starts from basic principles. Our core portfolio recommendations are built around assets that generate value through corporate earnings and income from dividends and interest. Such portfolios are designed to be resilient across a range of economic environments, including adverse and extreme scenarios. The models used to construct these portfolios explicitly account for uncertainty, stress and tail risks.

Role: What assets with no income are meant to do

Alternative assets, such as gold, silver, physical commodities and cryptocurrencies, are fundamentally different from traditional investments because they do not generate income or cash flows1. Their returns depend entirely on changes in price, often influenced by periods of market stress or shifting perceptions around inflation, currencies and geopolitics.

Because of these characteristics, we believe these types of assets are best evaluated outside a core portfolio rather than embedded within it. That distinction does not imply that investors should avoid alternatives altogether. Many choose to hold them for thoughtful reasons, such as concerns about inflation, potential changes in monetary regimes or political uncertainty.

But investors frequently make a critical mistake by treating these assets as diversifiers in a way that assumes certainty where only probability exists. When that truth is ignored, gold, commodities or cryptocurrencies may be implicitly assigned a degree of reliability they cannot deliver.

Risk contribution matters more than how much money is invested.

This is where rigour matters most. Rather than focusing on how much of an asset to own in monetary terms, a more relevant question is how much additional risk an investor is willing to accept relative to a well diversified core portfolio.

Alternative assets vary widely in volatility. As a result, equal money allocations can produce very different risk contributions.

The accompanying figure illustrates why risk contribution – not money allocation – is the more meaningful way for sizing the allocation to alternatives. Based on Vanguard calculations, a fixed risk budget of approximately 2% relative to a global portfolio of 60% equities and 40% fixed income results in significantly different portfolio allocations across alternative assets, depending on their volatility. Within this framework, an investor could allocate about 11.5% to gold, 9.3% to silver or 3.5% to Bitcoin while remaining within the 2% risk budget. The key takeaway is that even small allocations to volatile assets can quickly dominate portfolio risk, reinforcing the need for clear allocation guardrails.

Even a small allocation to a volatile asset can carry big risk