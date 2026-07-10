Russell 2000 U.S. Small-Cap UCITS ETF - (USD) Accumulating

- ISIN:IE000GTBEXG4
- MEX ID:VRAALT
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
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Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of stocks
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|—
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|Median market capital
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|Portfolio turnover rate
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Temporarily unavailable
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Temporarily unavailable
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Inception date
07 Jul 2026
Listing date
09 Jul 2026
|Date
|NAV (USD)
|Market price (USD)
|10 Jul 2026
|$99.8491
|$99.8300
|09 Jul 2026
|$100.3419
|$100.3700
|08 Jul 2026
|$99.1271
|—
|07 Jul 2026
|$100.0000
|—
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
Listed currencies: USD, GBP, EUR
Base currency: USD
Exchanges: London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange