Global equities have seen strong performance, and despite elevated valuations, supportive economic growth—particularly in the US—could allow robust returns to continue into 2026.

While AI‑driven momentum remains a key theme, value‑oriented US equities and developed ex‑US markets increasingly offer relatively attractive risk‑reward profiles.

Large‑scale AI investment carries uncertainty, and firms without strong competitive moats or pricing power may struggle to convert heavy capex into durable earnings growth.

Strong equity returns can continue – despite stretched valuations

Global equities ended 2025 with double-digit returns1. That marked the sixth year since 2019 that global stock market performance exceeded 10% (only interrupted by the pullback in 2022, when high inflation prompted central banks around the world to sharply increase interest rates).

Underneath last year’s strong returns, US equities quickly recovered from the losses around the announced trade tariffs in April. Indeed, US stocks went on to reach all-time highs in the second half of the year – and there are good reasons why we may see a continuation of solid returns in 2026. We expect US economic growth to accelerate to 2.25%2, as investment into AI continues and fiscal policy supports consumers and businesses.

This expectation is in spite of relatively high US equity valuations – but even at current stretched valuations, such momentum would not be unprecedented. In the summer of 1997, for example, the CAPE3 ratio exceeded its 100-year peak, only to rise by a further 36% over the next 30 months before the dot-com bubble eventually started to burst.

Opportunities exist regardless of AI’s impact

Despite the possibility of further rises from growth equities, our conviction is strengthening that the value-oriented parts of the US equity market and non-US developed markets provide attractive prospects. And this view stands whether we look at a scenario in which the productivity benefits of AI lead to an economic boom or a scenario in which current high expectations are not met.

We attach the highest probability to the scenario in which AI changes the way we work and live, and productivity increases significantly. But for this to happen, it would require a broadening of AI benefits to “AI adopters” and companies across all sectors of the economy, leading to higher productivity and profitability.

Our analysis also suggests that the net present value (NPV) of current and projected AI investment is far from certain. In the US alone, investment commitments in AI-related infrastructure going out to 2027 well exceed $2 trillion; however, we think it’s likely that a significant portion of this amount have a negative NPV. High initial and ongoing maintenance expenditures could erode the profit margins of companies with more limited pricing power, making it difficult to deliver the earnings growth that markets currently expect.

Positive NPV of AI spending only for firms with strong competitive moats and cheap capital