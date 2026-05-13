Inside Track: Perspectives for small caps in the current environment

Against a fast-changing market and policy backdrop, small-cap equities are back on the radar of portfolio constructors.

Join our investment experts at the latest instalment of our Inside Track webinar series as they share their perspectives on European small caps – an asset class where valuations, fundamentals and policy conditions are attracting renewed attention.

We will explore:

What current valuation gaps in European small caps may be signalling, and how they compare with large caps and US peers.

The role of earnings quality, balance sheet strength and domestic revenue exposure in shaping potential return outcomes.

How monetary policy, sector composition and index construction influence the behaviour of European small caps over the cycle.

Register now to attend this focused discussion designed to cut through the noise and generate ideas around how small-cap exposures behave within diversified portfolios.