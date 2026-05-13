Inside Track: Perspectives for small caps in the current environment

Against a fast-changing market and policy backdrop, small-cap equities are back on the radar of portfolio constructors.
Join our investment experts at the latest instalment of our Inside Track webinar series as they share their perspectives on European small caps – an asset class where valuations, fundamentals and policy conditions are attracting renewed attention.
We will explore:
What current valuation gaps in European small caps may be signalling, and how they compare with large caps and US peers.
The role of earnings quality, balance sheet strength and domestic revenue exposure in shaping potential return outcomes.
How monetary policy, sector composition and index construction influence the behaviour of European small caps over the cycle.
Register now to attend this focused discussion designed to cut through the noise and generate ideas around how small-cap exposures behave within diversified portfolios.
Senior Investment Analyst, Vanguard
Joao Saraiva is a Senior Investment Analyst in the Investment & Product Strategic Intelligence team, specializing in both Equity and Fixed Income investment solutions. He joined Vanguard in 2017, having worked as an Equity Trader within the Equity Investment Group.
Prior to joining Vanguard Joao worked for State Street Global Advisors as a Senior Fund Financial Analyst providing support to the Fixed Income Desk. Before that, he was a multi-asset fund administrator at BTG Pactual in Brazil.
Joao holds an MSc in Finance from Cass Business School and a BSc in Economics from NOVA School of Business and Economics. He is currently a CFA Charterholder.
Investment Product Specialist, Vanguard
Afolabi Thomas joined Vanguard’s Portfolio Review Department (PRD) in 2022 as an Investment Product Specialist focusing on Index Equity and ETF Product within the PRD Specialist team in Europe.
Afolabi initially joined Vanguard in 2021, within the UK Personal Investor team as a Client Services Associate where he was tasked with handling client queries and requests through the retail investor platform. Shortly afterwards he moved to a more case management function dealing with non-standards requests within the team. Prior to joining Vanguard, Afolabi worked in the Telecommunications industry as a Business Development Executive. His remit during this time was sales & account management.
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