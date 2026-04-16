Magnificent Seven: More diverse than they may appear

The “Magnificent Seven.” It’s an understandable, memorable and concise term, but its simplicity masks important distinctions. With the backdrop of strong US equity market performance attributed to a handful of technology companies, the group’s run has fuelled questions about market concentration. When we look more closely, we see a clutch of US stock market leaders that are more diversified than some may think.

The Magnificent Seven goes well beyond AI

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla offer a wide range of products and services, with some areas of overlap. Certainly, their activities extend well beyond AI. The companies have a diverse footprint across industries, variously functioning as global marketplaces, cloud computing providers – and even automobile manufacturers and physical grocery store operators.

The Magnificent Seven business models span how we work, play and consume

Sources of the companies’ combined 2025 revenues of $2.2 trillion