Dispersion drives opportunity in fixed income

New risks pose rising macro threat

Global markets have so far proved resilient in the face of rising geopolitical risk - but higher energy prices are an increasing threat to both growth and inflation. During the first quarter, global bond yields moved higher, though unevenly across regions, reflecting differences in both perceived inflation risks and central bank reaction functions.

While the largest moves were driven by shifting interest rate expectations, credit spreads also widened modestly from cycle lows.

This caused performance across fixed income sectors to become increasingly differentiated, creating a broader set of opportunities for active investors.

Higher yields continue to do their job

Despite higher yields and modestly wider spreads, strong starting yields across much of the bond market continued to support investor outcomes during the quarter. Coupon income helped offset valuation headwinds, leaving total returns for global bonds down just 15 basis points over the quarter in dollar terms 1 .

This income cushion highlights a key structural shift: higher yield levels are restoring the role of fixed income as both a source of income and a stabilising force within portfolios, even during periods of macro uncertainty.

Positioning for a more selective environment

Fixed income markets are increasingly defined by dispersion across regions, yield curves, sectors and issuers. While higher yields and income are providing valuable insulation against volatility, the macro backdrop remains fluid, with energy prices acting as a key swing factor for growth, inflation and policy.

Rising uncertainty is increasing dispersion and opportunity in credit