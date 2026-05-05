Dispersion drives opportunity in fixed income
Higher energy prices and policy uncertainty are fuelling bond market dispersion, creating opportunities for quality-focused active investors.
Higher energy prices and policy uncertainty are fuelling bond market dispersion, creating opportunities for quality-focused active investors.
Global markets have so far proved resilient in the face of rising geopolitical risk - but higher energy prices are an increasing threat to both growth and inflation. During the first quarter, global bond yields moved higher, though unevenly across regions, reflecting differences in both perceived inflation risks and central bank reaction functions.
Despite higher yields and modestly wider spreads, strong starting yields across much of the bond market continued to support investor outcomes during the quarter. Coupon income helped offset valuation headwinds, leaving total returns for global bonds down just 15 basis points over the quarter in dollar terms 1 .
This income cushion highlights a key structural shift: higher yield levels are restoring the role of fixed income as both a source of income and a stabilising force within portfolios, even during periods of macro uncertainty.
Fixed income markets are increasingly defined by dispersion across regions, yield curves, sectors and issuers. While higher yields and income are providing valuable insulation against volatility, the macro backdrop remains fluid, with energy prices acting as a key swing factor for growth, inflation and policy.
Rising uncertainty is increasing dispersion and opportunity in credit
Source: Macrobond as at 9 April 2026.
In this environment, security selection matters. For investors, the opportunity lies not in broad beta exposure, but in careful positioning across rates and credit, with an emphasis on quality and disciplined risk management.
Explore the latest analysis, views and positioning across rates and credit markets from our team of global fixed income experts in Active Fixed Income Perspectives: Dispersion drives opportunity.
Inside the report:
1 Source: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, as at 31 March 2026. These performance figures are calculated in USD (hedged) and returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.
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