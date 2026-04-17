

We believe fixed income remains far less vulnerable to AI disruption risks and, despite advancing AI models, we do not anticipate a software-as-a-service-apocalypse for the bond market.

We do expect, however, that over longer periods of time, AI will create winners and losers. That risk is driving dispersion in fixed income markets, both in the lowest-quality segments of the market where software issuers make up a greater concentration of the market, as well as in investment-grade, where hyperscalers are driving a wave of new debt issuance.

Less tech concentration in fixed income

Estimates vary, but some $400 billion in bonds to fund AI-related infrastructure could be issued in publicly traded markets this year. That would tentatively be 10% to 15% of all USD corporate issuance expected in 20261. The trend of “reverse-Yankee” issuance, driven by lower funding costs and a push for diversification, has also seen a slight increase in technology in euro investment-grade (IG) markets, though this remains more of a US story.

Still, tech has reshaped equities far more than it has fixed income, where investors face far less concentration risk.

In equity markets, technology company stocks made up slightly more than a third of market capitalisation 2 .





. In fixed income markets, bonds issued by technology companies comprised less than 10% of the US corporate supply by the end of March 2026 and just 3% of the euro IG market. In high-yield, technology made up only 7% of that market3.

Technology dominates in equity market value, much less in fixed income