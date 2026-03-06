Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment, as you cannot invest directly in an index.

Source: Ycharts, data as at 30 January 2026.

What’s behind the recent moves?

Europe’s push for greater political and economic independence from the US, combined with volatility in US policymaking, has increased the incentive for governments and investors to diversify away from US dollar exposure into other currencies. One of the dollar’s most apparent vulnerabilities is the size of the US current account deficit. Sustaining dollar strength requires sizable capital account inflows, and a recent softening in those inflows has contributed to the dollar’s downward drift.

Global ex-US investors have also typically owned US assets with low currency hedge ratios because the US dollar has tended to appreciate during times of stress, providing a degree of portfolio diversification. However, the decline in the US dollar alongside US assets in the aftermath of last April’s tariff announcements has led some investors to reassess this assumption, and there is evidence that investors are increasing their currency hedge ratios on US assets.

Emerging investment opportunities in fixed income

As investors seek greater diversification amid widening deficits, valuation impacts are beginning to emerge in fixed income markets. While a weaker dollar may provide near-term support for US economic growth, it also raises the risk of imported inflation. That dynamic could limit the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) ability to ease policy and contribute to increased volatility in the US Treasury market.

Active fixed income managers who are nimble and focused on relative value are well positioned to capitalise on these conditions. Opportunities are especially compelling in non-US sovereign debt where currency appreciation may lead other major central banks around the world, such as the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan or Bank of England, to adopt more accommodative policy stances.

What it means for bond portfolios

While equity markets may get attention, we believe that global fixed income will become increasingly dynamic.



• Global bond opportunities offer diversification:

Our active fixed income team has been diversifying into non-US sovereign debt and credit to take advantage of changing global interest-rate dynamics. We try to capitalise on relative value between US Treasuries and developed market government bonds, such as German bunds.

• The return of the term premium:

With a weaker dollar and elevated debt levels across developed markets, rising term premiums create powerful opportunities for active long-term investors. A steeper yield curve allows investors to capture roll-down, elevated income levels via thoughtful positioning along the belly of the yield curve.

• Credit where credit is due:

Credit markets are unlikely to be left behind. A weaker US dollar may lead to easier financial conditions if US equity markets rise (~50% of US company earnings come from outside the US) and cause US economic growth to accelerate, making it more challenging for the Fed to ease quickly. Economically sensitive sectors like investment-grade corporate bonds and high-yield corporate bonds could benefit and historically provide extra income relative to government bonds.

While headlines about the US dollar may unsettle markets in the short term, we believe that a long-term view and an active approach to curve positioning, sector allocation and security selection remain powerful tools for driving investment returns.

