Valuations backdrop: Macro currents in a megatrend world

The global economy has entered 2026 shaped by an unusual mix of cyclical policy shifts and long‑term structural forces. At the centre is AI‑driven capital expenditure, now the dominant contributor to US growth and a key differentiator across regions. The US is projected to grow 2.25%, powered by strong investment and resilient consumer demand, while economic growth in the euro area and the UK remains more subdued, constrained by lower AI‑related spending.

Despite the optimism attached to AI, the investment cycle remains in its early stages - only 30–40% as large as historical build‑outs1 - leaving room for both productivity upside and emerging concentration risks as a handful of technology firms dominate spending2.

These cross‑currents shape the valuation environment investors face today: elevated equity prices leaning heavily on strong earnings assumptions, and fixed income markets benefitting from structurally higher neutral interest rates.

Equity valuations: Priced for perfection?

Few questions loom larger over markets than whether current equity valuations—especially in the US—are justified. US equity valuations are historically elevated. The cyclically adjusted price/earnings (CAPE) ratio sits between 35 and 40, a level surpassed only during the dot‑com bubble.

The rise in US valuations has happened with an increase in market expectations for earnings growth, now in double digits at 10-15%. If companies deliver such profit growth, and do so consistently over time, higher valuations than in the past could be justified.

But this is where the tension lies. The US mega‑cap leaders have strong balance sheets and robust free cash flow, and they stand to benefit disproportionately from AI‑related productivity gains. Yet markets are priced for perfection, as little margin for error remains. Three key risks could disrupt the current valuation regime:

AI returns disappoint, with investment growth failing to translate into the profit trajectories equity markets imply.

Too many presumed winners, despite history showing that technological transitions inevitably produce both dominant players—which may be unknown today—and significant casualties.

Hidden leverage and financing risks, as firms aggressively raise debt, utilise leasing structures and engage in vendor financing.

Our scenario framework emphasises the dispersion of outcomes. The probability‑weighted central case for US equities points to 4–5% annualised returns (in USD, over the next decade), well below recent experience. This is the result of robust earnings growth, in line with long-run trends of 6-8%, but valuations moderating and weighing on prices.

In contrast, value‑oriented equities and developed markets outside the US appear more attractively priced. With the strong 2025 outperformance of European and emerging market equities, in particular, valuations are no longer cheap, but are still less stretched than for the broad US market. As such, our more attractive return outlook hinges less on valuation upside than on an improved earnings outlook and dividend yields, which are a more important return driver for developed markets outside the US.

2025 was a strong year for equities – but valuations have become more stretched