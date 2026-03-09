  • List of all Vanguard funds and ETFs""

    Wednesday, 15 April, 2026 11:00–11:30 CET

    Inside Track: Can the Value in global equities shine through AI adoption?

    Webinar
    Register

    In the latest webinar in our quarterly Inside Track series, we unpack how the dominance of mega-cap tech is reshaping global equity exposures and reinforcing the role that dividends play in separating facts from "fiction".

    We will cover:

    • What recent market behaviour is telling us about risk and resilience
    • Why dividends can offer clarity in uncertain markets
    • How investors could think differently about diversification today

    Join us for a sharp, insight-led discussion designed to challenge assumptions without the jargon.

    Presenter

    Joao Saraiva + ' ' + Senior Investment Analyst, Vanguard
    Joao Saraiva

    Senior Investment Analyst, Vanguard

    Moderator

    Suparna Sampath + ' ' + Fixed Income Specialist, Vanguard
    Suparna Sampath

    Fixed Income Specialist, Vanguard

    Mar 9, 2026 5 min

    Equity ETFs power another month of record flows

    In January, we saw record-setting net inflows for Europe-domiciled ETFs. That record lasted just one month.
    Feb 12, 2026 5 min

    Valuations outlook: AI and higher rates shape the risks and opportunities

    Strong equity performance and AI led gains have lifted valuations – we outline the risks and opportunities for stock and bond sub-asset classes.
    Jan 14, 2026 3 min

    Equity outlook: Moving beyond US growth as AI impact broadens

    Following a year of robust returns for global equities, we examine how opportunities could lie outside US growth stocks as 2026 unfolds.
    Nov 6, 2025 5 min

    Fine tune your portfolio with new US Treasury UCITS ETFs

    We’re pleased to announce the launch of three new US Treasury ETFs, spanning 1-3, 3-7 and 7-10 year maturity buckets.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

