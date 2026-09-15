Help clients understand the power of long-term investing
Vanguard’s Unlucky Jim analysis can help your clients understand the power of long-term investing.
Vanguard’s Unlucky Jim analysis can help your clients understand the power of long-term investing.
Many clients worry about the timing of their investments – even when the historical evidence suggests otherwise.
Download our Unlucky Jim explainer to help your clients understand the importance of putting their funds to work over the long term, with even the worst market timing delivering significant gains relative to cash.
The analysis tells the story of Jim, the ‘unluckiest investor’ – someone who invested right before every major market downturn over the past 30 years. Despite his consistently unfortunate timing, Unlucky Jim still grew his contributions of CHF 35,000 into CHF 128,559 – a return of 267%.
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Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.
Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.
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© 2026 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.
© 2026 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.