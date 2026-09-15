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Help clients understand the power of long-term investing
2 minute read
Investment Insights

Help clients understand the power of long-term investing

Vanguard’s Unlucky Jim analysis can help your clients understand the power of long-term investing.

Download the Unlucky Jim explainer

Key takeaways

  • Visually illustrate the long-term benefits of investing versus holding cash.
  • Show clients how time in the market matters more than trying to time investments.
  • Reinforce the importance of staying invested and participating in market recoveries.

Is now a good time to invest?

Many clients worry about the timing of their investments – even when the historical evidence suggests otherwise.

Download our Unlucky Jim explainer to help your clients understand the importance of putting their funds to work over the long term, with even the worst market timing delivering significant gains relative to cash.

The analysis tells the story of Jim, the ‘unluckiest investor’ – someone who invested right before every major market downturn over the past 30 years. Despite his consistently unfortunate timing, Unlucky Jim still grew his contributions of CHF 35,000 into CHF 128,559 – a return of 267%.

Download the Unlucky Jim explainer

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Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Important Information

This is a marketing communication.

For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients).

In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.

The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so.

The information does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on it when making any investment decisions.

The information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

Issued by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

© 2026 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.