Help clients understand the power of long-term investing

Is now a good time to invest?

Many clients worry about the timing of their investments – even when the historical evidence suggests otherwise.

Download our Unlucky Jim explainer to help your clients understand the importance of putting their funds to work over the long term, with even the worst market timing delivering significant gains relative to cash.

The analysis tells the story of Jim, the ‘unluckiest investor’ – someone who invested right before every major market downturn over the past 30 years. Despite his consistently unfortunate timing, Unlucky Jim still grew his contributions of CHF 35,000 into CHF 128,559 – a return of 267%.