Your clients should hold global bond portfolios – here’s why



Investment risk information

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested. Some funds invest in emerging markets which can be more volatile than more established markets. As a result, the value of your investment may rise or fall. Investments in smaller companies may be more volatile than investments in well-established blue-chip companies.

Funds investing in fixed interest securities carry the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment and the level of income may fluctuate. Movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of fixed interest securities. Corporate bonds may provide higher yields but as such may carry greater credit risk increasing the risk of default on repayment and erosion of the capital value of your investment.

The level of income may fluctuate and movements in interest rates are likely to affect the capital value of bonds.

The Funds may use derivatives in order to reduce risk or cost and/or generate extra income or growth. The use of derivatives could increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and result in greater fluctuations of the Fund's net asset value. A derivative is a financial contract whose value is based on the value of a financial asset (such as a share, bond, or currency) or a market index. Some funds invest in securities which are denominated in different currencies. Movements in currency exchange rates can affect the return of investments.

For further information on risks please see the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus on our website. For further information on the model portfolio risks, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus of the underlying funds on our website.

Important information

This is a marketing communication. For professional investors only (as defined under the MiFID II Directive) investing for their own account (including management companies (fund of funds) and professional clients investing on behalf of their discretionary clients). In Switzerland for professional investors only. Not to be distributed to the public.

For further information on the fund's investment policies and risks, please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KIID (for UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man investors) and to the KID (for European investors) before making any final investment decisions. The KIID and KID for this fund are available in local languages, alongside the prospectus, which is available in English only, via Vanguard’s website.

For further information on the investment policies and risks of the underlying funds of the model portfolio(s), please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the KIID (for UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man investors) and to the KID (for European investors) of the underlying funds before making any final investment decisions. The KIID and KID for these funds are available in local languages, alongside the prospectus, which is available in English only, via Vanguard’s website.

The information contained herein is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information is general in nature and does not constitute legal, tax or investment advice.

Potential investors are urged to consult their professional advisers on the implications of making an investment in, holding or disposing of "units/shares", and the receipt of distribution from any investment.

The Manager of the Ireland domiciled funds may determine to terminate any arrangements made for marketing the shares in one or more jurisdictions in accordance with the UCITS Directive, as may be amended from time-to-time.

For investors in Ireland domiciled funds, a summary of investor rights can be obtained and is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch and Italian.

For Dutch investors only: The fund(s) referred to herein are listed in the AFM register as defined in section 1:107 Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). For details of the Risk indicator for each fund listed, please see the fact sheet(s) which are available from Vanguard via our website.

Issued by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Issued in Switzerland by Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH.

Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

© 2026 Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Vanguard Investments Switzerland GmbH. All rights reserved.

© 2026 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.