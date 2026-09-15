Your clients should hold global bond portfolios – here’s why
Currency-hedged global bonds enhance diversification and can reduce portfolio risk without lowering expected returns for your clients.
Currency-hedged global bonds enhance diversification and can reduce portfolio risk without lowering expected returns for your clients.
Global bonds can reduce portfolio volatility more than domestic-only bonds – without reducing expected returns, according to research from Vanguard’s Investment Strategy Group (ISG).
Investors have largely embraced global diversification within equity exposures. Yet many advisers and clients still favour domestic bonds.
Fresh research exploring the benefits of global bond allocations suggests the traditional home bias approach to fixed income may be worth revisiting.
Researchers in Vanguard’s Investment Strategy Group analysed historical bond returns in five major markets – UK, US, Canada, euro area and Australia – and found that global bond exposures generated lower levels of portfolio volatility than domestic-only bond portfolios, without compromising return expectations.
For advisers, the study reinforces the case for using globally diversified bonds in clients’ fixed income allocations.
The intuition behind global bonds is rooted in the principles of diversification: a portfolio that diversifies its bond holdings across multiple markets benefits from imperfect correlations through time. When one market ‘zigs’, another one ‘zags’, helping smooth the investment journey.
Bond yields in different countries do not always move in lockstep. Disparities in interest-rate cycles, inflation dynamics and monetary policies mean that the bonds of individual countries can often behave very differently from one another.
When combined in a diversified bond portfolio, these differences in global bond characteristics can not only help stabilise returns but can also enhance downside protection – especially during periods of equity market stress.
One of the report’s key findings is the importance of hedging currency risk when investing in global bonds. Left unhedged, currency movements can become a significant source of bond return volatility.
By contrast, hedging currency exposure back to a client’s home currency aligns returns more closely with their underlying market. Over time, this allows investors to better manage risk while preserving the stabilising role of fixed income that investors have come to expect from the asset class.
Currency-hedged global bonds historically have delivered more predictable outcomes and stronger counterbalancing behaviour than both domestic and unhedged global bond allocations.
Currency hedging reduces global bond volatility
Notes: Data are monthly returns from 1 January 2006 to 31 December 2025. Portfolios consist of an allocation to global equity and the remainder in global bonds. Global equity is represented by the MSCI All Country World Index, unhedged, in the corresponding currency. Global bonds in local currency unhedged are represented by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index unhedged in each of the respective currencies. Global bonds in local currency hedged are represented by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index hedged in each of the respective currencies.
Source: Bloomberg.
While global bonds can offer diversification benefits beyond domestic fixed income portfolios, the appropriate allocation will depend on each client’s individual circumstances. Factors such as hedging costs, spending-currency needs, liability-matching requirements and tax considerations can all influence the potential value that global bonds can add to a client’s portfolio.
Encouragingly, the costs of currency hedging have declined significantly in recent years and are relatively modest compared with the diversification benefits they can help unlock, according to our research.
For clients that could benefit from adding global bonds to their fixed income portfolios, Vanguard offers a range of low-cost fixed income ETFs.
Going global with bonds: Unlocking diversification through global fixed income
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