Why float matters in global bond beta: Lessons from Japan

Global bond exposure starts with index design

For portfolio constructors assessing fixed income allocations, global bonds have re‑entered the conversation with renewed credibility. The return of positive real yields has restored the asset class’s income potential, while diversification across issuers and regions remains a core portfolio objective. But as global bond beta regains relevance, how that exposure is constructed matters as much as why it is held.

Market‑capitalisation‑weighted indices remain the most common starting point. Yet in fixed income, market size does not always equate to accessibility. Central bank ownership, regulatory constraints and policy intervention can materially distort the portion of a bond market that is actually available to investors. Float‑adjusted indices attempt to address this by reducing the weight of securities that are effectively removed from the market, aiming to reflect the investible opportunity set more accurately.

Japan provides a timely and revealing example of why that distinction matters.

Japan’s bond market: Large, liquid – and constrained

Japan is one of the world’s largest bond markets, accounting for roughly 8-9% of traditional global aggregate indices1. For decades, that weight appeared uncontroversial. But the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ’s) prolonged monetary intervention has fundamentally changed the structure of the Japanese government bond (JGB) market.

After years of quantitative easing and yield curve control, the BoJ owns approximately 43% of outstanding JGBs, dramatically reducing secondary‑market liquidity2. At the same time, the central bank’s policy shift since 2024—including rate hikes, reduced asset purchases and the abandonment of explicit yield targets—has exposed a difficult trade‑off: allow yields to rise further, increasing government financing costs, or lean back towards accommodation and risk renewed currency weakness.

That dilemma is not theoretical. By the end of 2025, long‑dated JGB yields had climbed to levels not seen in decades, even as the yen remained under pressure (see chart below). With gross government debt near 230% of GDP and Japan heavily reliant on imported energy and food, inflation sensitivity to currency weakness remains high3. For investors, this creates a market where policy risk, duration risk and political risk increasingly overlap.

Conflicting pressures facing the Bank of Japan

Long-term yields rising despite currency weakness