The surge in oil prices and market‑based geopolitical risk premia have moved rapidly towards levels seen during the First Gulf War in 1990 and the Russia–Ukraine conflict in 2022. At those times, prices and risk premia rose sharply, remained elevated for several months and gradually subsided only as supply conditions stabilised.

Transportation, insurance and storage constraints are limiting export capacity throughout the Middle East energy complex, beyond oil production. If these constraints persist in a similar way to situations in the past, macroeconomic consequences could become increasingly challenging.

If crude oil and natural gas disruptions, and the associated uncertainty, persist as they did in 1990 or 2022, the macroeconomic spillovers would become increasingly stagflationary. Sustained energy price shocks could push inflation higher, tighten financial conditions and complicate policy trade‑offs.

Where higher-for-longer oil price effects would be felt most acutely

The costs of higher‑for‑longer oil prices would be felt most acutely in the euro area and Japan. Oil at $125 per barrel and natural gas at €150 per megawatt hour sustained for the rest of the year could trim a percentage point off euro area real GDP and drag the economy into recession.

Sharply higher energy prices risk a stagflationary shock to the European economy. Given this development, the European Central Bank may be forced to reassess its policy stance. Our bias is no longer to the downside.

The US economy’s underlying strength

Our research, however, highlights the underlying strength in the US economy. To induce a US recession, oil prices would need to remain at $150 per barrel the rest of the year, and there would need to be a significant tightening of financial conditions, such as weaker asset prices and higher interest rates.

The table below shows the anticipated economic effects of higher oil prices. Our assessment relies on history as a guide and considers variables such as offsetting impacts of fiscal and monetary policy. The effect on euro area inflation would be even greater if natural gas prices were also sustained at high levels.

Europe and Japan more vulnerable than US to protracted high oil prices