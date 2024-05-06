  • Product type

    • How Vanguard’s most senior leaders see the markets

    Join Joe Davis, Vanguard Global Chief Economist, Sara Devereux, Global Head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group, and other senior Vanguard thought leaders at this webinar series as they share their views on the global economy, central bank policy, equity and bond markets, and more. Find out what this could mean for client portfolios today, and which long-term Megatrends could drive economies and markets over the coming decades.

    Speakers

    Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D. + ' ' + Global Chief Economist and Global Head of the Investment Strategy Group
    Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D.

    Global Chief Economist and Global Head of the Investment Strategy Group

    Profile

    Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D., is Vanguard’s global chief economist and global head of the Investment Strategy Group. He leads a global 75-person research organization that is responsible for Vanguard’s thought leadership agenda as well as the development and oversight of the firm’s investment methodologies and models.

    Joe chairs the firm’s Strategic Asset Allocation Committee, which governs multi-asset-class investment solutions, and he is a member of the Senior Investment Committee for Vanguard’s Fixed Income Group. He also holds roles on global advice and product committees.

    Joe is a frequent keynote speaker, has published white papers in leading academic and practitioner journals, and currently serves on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Fixed Income. Previously, Joe has been one of few nonacademic researchers ever to be recognized as a Research Fellow by the National Bureau of Economic Research for his contributions to our understanding of U.S. business cycles.

    Joe earned his B.A. summa cum laude from Saint Joseph’s University, earned his M.A. and Ph.D. in economics at Duke University, and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

    Sara Devereux + ' ' + Global Head of Fixed Income Group Investment Management Group
    Sara Devereux

    Global Head of Fixed Income Group Investment Management Group

    Profile

    Sara Devereux is a principal at Vanguard and global head of its Fixed Income Group, which manages over $2 trillion in assets. The group focuses on portfolio management, trading, and research for Vanguard’s internally managed fixed income funds and ETFs, including actively managed bond and money market portfolios and bond index portfolios. She is also the chair of the Senior Investment Committee team responsible for Vanguard’s actively managed fixed income portfolios, a member of the firm’s Global Investment Committee, and a member of its Investment Risk Council.

    Prior to her current role, Ms. Devereux served as global head of rates, with oversight of all active rates, money market portfolios, and rates-related strategies across the active taxable fixed income franchise. She also had oversight of foreign exchange and derivatives trading activities.

    Before joining Vanguard in 2019, Ms. Devereux was a partner at Goldman Sachs, where she spent over 20 years in mortgage backed securities and structured products trading and sales. Earlier in her career, she worked at HSBC in risk management advisory and interest rate derivatives structuring. She started her career as an actuary at AXA Equitable Life Insurance.

    Ms. Devereux holds a B.S. in mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

    Panel discussion

    Ales Koutny + ' ' + Head of International Rates, Vanguard Europe
    Ales Koutny

    Head of International Rates, Vanguard Europe

    Nick Eisinger + ' ' + Co-Head Of Emerging Markets Active Fixed Income, Vanguard Europe
    Nick Eisinger

    Co-Head Of Emerging Markets Active Fixed Income, Vanguard Europe

    Moderated by

    Robyn Laidlaw + ' ' + Head of Financial Advisor Services, Europe
    Robyn Laidlaw

    Head of Financial Advisor Services, Europe

    Mark Fitzgerald + ' ' + Head of Product Specialism, Vanguard Europe
    Mark Fitzgerald

    Head of Product Specialism, Vanguard Europe

    Simone Rosti + ' ' + Head of Italy and Southern Europe, Vanguard Europe
    Simone Rosti

    Head of Italy and Southern Europe, Vanguard Europe

    What's shaping the future of markets?

    Zurich

    Megatrends and markets

    Joseph H. Davis, Ph.D.

    Global Chief Economist and Global Head of the investment Strategy Group

    Milan

    Navigating a shifting fixed income landscape

    Sara Devereux

    Global Head of Fixed Income Group

    Munich

    Bond market deep-dive panel discussion

    Ales Koutny

    Head of International Rates, Vanguard, Europe

    Nick Elsinger

    Emerging Markets Lead Strategist, Vanguard, Europe

    Vanguard fixed income funds

    Our approach to fixed income centres on delivering value to investors, whether it’s by tracking an index or generating long-term alpha.

    Vanguard Fixed income
    Investment risk information

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Important Information

    This document is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

    The information contained in this document is not to be regarded as an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is against the law, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation, or if the person making the offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. You must not, therefore, rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions.

    The information contained in this document is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

    This event is hosted by Vanguard Group (Ireland) Limited.

    Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    © 2024 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.