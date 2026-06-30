U.S. 500 Stock Index Fund - Institutional Plus GBP Acc (VU5SIIP)

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
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Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
|Fundamentals
|Fund
|Benchmark
|As at
|Number of stocks
|—
|—
|—
|Median market capital
|455.6 B
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|27.5 x
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|5.4 x
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|29.0%
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|23.0%
|—
|30 Jun 2026
|Portfolio turnover rate
|-38.8%
|—
|30 Jun 2026
As at 30 Jun 2026
|Country
|Region
|Fund
|Benchmark
|Variance +/-
|United States of America
|North America
|100.00%
|—
|—
|Other
|Other
|0.00%
|—
|—
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Temporarily unavailable
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Inception date
21 Jul 2026
|Date
|NAV (GBP)
|21 Jul 2026
|£100.0000
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
Base currency: GBP