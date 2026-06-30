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    • U.S. 500 Stock Index Fund

    U.S. 500 Stock Index Fund - Institutional Plus GBP Acc (VU5SIIP)

    Available in other share classes
    Related Documents
    NAV Price ()
    Number of stocks
    Risk Indicator

    About this fund

    Fund objectives

    • The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach and seeks to track the performance of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index (the “Index”).
    • The Index is comprised of large-sized company stocks in the US.
    • The Fund attempts to: 1. Track the performance of the Index by investing through physical acquisition in all the constituents of the Index, making the weight of such investments approximate the Index. Where not practicable to fully replicate, the Fund will use a sampling process. 2. Remain fully invested except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.

    Fund facts

    Share class inception
    21 Jul 2026
    Minimum initial investment
    £100,000,000.00
    Investment structure
    Irish UCITS
    Share Class Assets'
    Total Assets
    Strategy
    Index
    Asset Class
    Equity
    Domicile
    Ireland
    Dividend schedule
    Legal entity
    Vanguard Investment Series PLC
    Tax status
    United Kingdom and Germany reporting
    Benchmark
    S&P 500 Net Total Return

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Performance

    Risk and Volatility

    -

    Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.

    Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Portfolio data

    Characteristics
    FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
    Number of stocks
    Median market capital 455.6 B 30 Jun 2026
    27.5 x 30 Jun 2026
    5.4 x 30 Jun 2026
    29.0% 30 Jun 2026
    23.0% 30 Jun 2026
    Portfolio turnover rate -38.8% 30 Jun 2026

    Market allocation

    As at 30 Jun 2026

    CountryRegionFundBenchmarkVariance +/-
    United States of AmericaNorth America 100.00%
    OtherOther 0.00%

    Holdings details

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Weighted equity exposures exclude any temporary cash investments and equity index derivatives.

    Prices and distribution

    Prices

    NAV Price (GBP)
    £100.00
    At closure 21 Jul 2026
    NAV 52-week high
    £100.00
    At closure 21 Jul 2026
    NAV 52-week low
    £100.00
    At closure 21 Jul 2026
    NAV 52-week difference
    £0.00
    At closure 21 Jul 2026
    Historical Prices

    -

    Inception date

    21 Jul 2026

    Date NAV (GBP)
    21 Jul 2026 £100.0000

    Distribution history

    Distribution frequency

    Historical performance

    All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Purchase information

    Currency

    Base currency: GBP

    Fund codes

    • Bloomberg:VU5SIIP
    • Citi:CHLU3
    • ISIN:IE000U86HOO4
    • MEX ID:VIABDC
    • SEDOL:BT5H7Y1

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.