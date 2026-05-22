FTSE Developed Europe Small-Cap UCITS ETF - (EUR) Accumulating

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund aims to provide a return which, before the application of fees and expenses, is similar to the return of the Index.
The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Developed Europe Small Cap Index (the “Index”).
The Fund will invest in a portfolio of equity securities of small-capitalisation companies located in European developed markets. The Index is derived from the broader FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which covers around 98% of the world’s investable market capitalisation.
The Fund attempts to: 1. Track the performance of the Index by fully replicating the Index, so that the Fund invests in all, or substantially all, of the constituents of the Index, making the weight of such investments approximate to those of the Index, to the extent practicable. 2. Remain fully invested except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.
Fund facts
Share class inception
19 May 2026
Listing date
21 May 2026
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'
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Total Assets
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Risk indicator
Strategy
Index
Asset Class
Equity
Investment method
Physical
Index ticker
SCDEUN
Benchmark
FTSE Developed Europe Small Cap Net Tax Index
Dividend schedule
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Tax status
Austria, Germany and Switzerland reporting
Domicile
Ireland
Legal entity
Vanguard Funds PLC
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Risk and Volatility
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Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Portfolio data
Characteristics
Fundamentals
Fund
Benchmark
As at
Number of stocks
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Median market capital
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Portfolio turnover rate
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Market allocation
-
Temporarily unavailable
Holdings details
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Temporarily unavailable
Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Weighted equity exposures exclude any temporary cash investments and equity index derivatives.
Prices and distribution
Prices
NAV Price (EUR)
€5.12
Change
+€0.040.83%
At closure 22 May 2026
Market value (EUR)
€5.13
Change
+€0.050.99%
At closure 22 May 2026
NAV 52-week high
€5.12
At closure 25 May 2026
Market value 52-week high
€5.13
At closure 25 May 2026
NAV 52-week low
€5.00
At closure 25 May 2026
Market value 52-week low
€5.08
At closure 25 May 2026
NAV 52-week difference
€0.12
Change
+2.36%
At closure 25 May 2026
Market value 52-week difference
€0.05
Change
+0.98%
At closure 25 May 2026
Outstanding shares
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Historical Prices
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Inception date
19 May 2026
Listing date
21 May 2026
Date
NAV (EUR)
Market price (EUR)
22 May 2026
€5.1210
€5.1260
21 May 2026
€5.0789
€5.0760
20 May 2026
€5.0726
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Distribution history
Distribution frequency
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Historical performance
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All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Purchase information
Currencies and stock exchanges
Listed currencies: EUR
Base currency: EUR
Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange
Fund codes
ISIN: IE00069H3LK0
MEX ID: VRAALJ
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: iVEDAEUR
Bloomberg: VESC SW
ISIN: IE00069H3LK0
Reuters: VESC.S
SEDOL: BSRDB93
Exchange ticker: VESC
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: iVEDAEUR
Bloomberg: VESC NA
Exchange ticker: VESC
ISIN: IE00069H3LK0
Reuters: VESC.AS
SEDOL: BSRDB82
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: iVEDAEUR
Exchange ticker: VESC
Bloomberg: VESC IM
ISIN: IE00069H3LK0
Reuters: VESC.MI
SEDOL: BSRDB71
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: iVEDAEUR
Bloomberg: VEDA GY
Exchange ticker: VEDA
ISIN: IE00069H3LK0
Reuters: VEDAG.DE
SEDOL: BSRDB48
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.
The sum of investment management fees (the fees paid to the portfolio manager to invest your money and manage the fund) and administrative and other expenses (which cover all costs and expenses connected with the operation of the fund, which includes administrative fees, shareholder's registration and transfer agency fees, custody fees and all other operating expenses).
The share price of a stock divided by its per-share earnings over the past year. For a portfolio, the weighted average P/E ratio of the stocks in the portfolio. P/E is a good indicator of market expectations about a company's prospects; the higher the P/E, the greater the expectations for a company's future growth in earnings.
The price per share of a stock divided by its book value (i.e., net worth) per share. For a portfolio, the ratio is the weighted average price/book ratio of the stocks it holds.
An amount, expressed as a percentage, earned on a company's common stock investment for a specific time frame. This figure tells shareholders how effectively their money is being utilised.
The average annual rate of growth in earnings over the past five years for the stocks in a portfolio.