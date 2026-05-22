FTSE Eurozone UCITS ETF - (EUR) Accumulating

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund aims to provide a return which, before the application of fees and expenses, is similar to the return of the Index.
The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Eurozone Index (the “Index”).
The Index is part of a range of indexes designed to help European investors benchmark their international investments. The Index comprises large and mid-cap stocks providing coverage of Eurozone markets.
The Fund attempts to: 1. Track the performance of the Index by fully replicating the Index, so that the Fund invests in all, or substantially all, of the constituents of the Index, making the weight of such investments approximate to those of the Index, to the extent practicable. 2. Remain fully invested except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.
Fund facts
Share class inception
19 May 2026
Listing date
21 May 2026
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'
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Total Assets
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Risk indicator
Strategy
Index
Asset Class
Equity
Investment method
Physical
Index ticker
AWNT07E
Benchmark
FTSE Eurozone Index Net Tax
Dividend schedule
—
Tax status
Austria, Switzerland and Germany reporting
Domicile
Ireland
Legal entity
Vanguard Funds PLC
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Risk and Volatility
-
Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Portfolio data
Characteristics
Fundamentals
Fund
Benchmark
As at
Number of stocks
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Median market capital
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—
—
—
—
—
—
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—
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Portfolio turnover rate
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Market allocation
-
Temporarily unavailable
Holdings details
-
Temporarily unavailable
Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Weighted equity exposures exclude any temporary cash investments and equity index derivatives.
Prices and distribution
Prices
NAV Price (EUR)
€5.14
Change
+€0.050.96%
At closure 22 May 2026
Market value (EUR)
€5.15
Change
+€0.050.98%
At closure 22 May 2026
NAV 52-week high
€5.14
At closure 25 May 2026
Market value 52-week high
€5.15
At closure 25 May 2026
NAV 52-week low
€5.00
At closure 25 May 2026
Market value 52-week low
€5.10
At closure 25 May 2026
NAV 52-week difference
€0.14
Change
+2.75%
At closure 25 May 2026
Market value 52-week difference
€0.05
Change
+0.97%
At closure 25 May 2026
Outstanding shares
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Historical Prices
-
Inception date
19 May 2026
Listing date
21 May 2026
Date
NAV (EUR)
Market price (EUR)
22 May 2026
€5.1412
€5.1450
21 May 2026
€5.0922
€5.0950
20 May 2026
€5.0933
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Distribution history
Distribution frequency
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Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Purchase information
Currencies and stock exchanges
Listed currencies: EUR
Base currency: EUR
Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange
Fund codes
ISIN: IE000Q4J3CW6
MEX ID: VRAALL
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: iVEXAEUR
Bloomberg: VEZU SW
ISIN: IE000Q4J3CW6
Reuters: VEZU.S
SEDOL: BSRDCZ6
Exchange ticker: VEZU
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: iVEXAEUR
Bloomberg: VEZU NA
Exchange ticker: VEZU
ISIN: IE000Q4J3CW6
Reuters: VEZU.AS
SEDOL: BSRDCK1
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: iVEXAEUR
Exchange ticker: VEZU
Bloomberg: VEZU IM
ISIN: IE000Q4J3CW6
Reuters: VEZU.MI
SEDOL: BSRDCG7
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: iVEXAEUR
Bloomberg: VEXA GY
Exchange ticker: VEXA
ISIN: IE000Q4J3CW6
Reuters: VEXA.DE
SEDOL: BSRD858
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.
The sum of investment management fees (the fees paid to the portfolio manager to invest your money and manage the fund) and administrative and other expenses (which cover all costs and expenses connected with the operation of the fund, which includes administrative fees, shareholder's registration and transfer agency fees, custody fees and all other operating expenses).
As at 30 Apr 2026
The share price of a stock divided by its per-share earnings over the past year. For a portfolio, the weighted average P/E ratio of the stocks in the portfolio. P/E is a good indicator of market expectations about a company's prospects; the higher the P/E, the greater the expectations for a company's future growth in earnings.
The price per share of a stock divided by its book value (i.e., net worth) per share. For a portfolio, the ratio is the weighted average price/book ratio of the stocks it holds.
An amount, expressed as a percentage, earned on a company's common stock investment for a specific time frame. This figure tells shareholders how effectively their money is being utilised.
The average annual rate of growth in earnings over the past five years for the stocks in a portfolio.