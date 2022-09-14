Important information on the upcoming market closure

In recognition of the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19 September, the day has been declared a Bank Holiday across the UK and the London Stock Exchange will be closed.
The announcement means no trading will take place on the UK stock and bond markets on 19 September. Markets will reopen the following business day on 20 September.
The Primary Market (creation/redemption) will be closed for dealing in Vanguard UCITS ETFs on Monday 19 September. However, investors will still be able to trade these ETFs where they are listed on non-UK trading venues where shares are available for secondary market trading.
Investors should be aware that a UK public holiday can result in a reduction in liquidity for many non-UK assets and this could result in higher trading costs than average when trading ETFs during this time.
