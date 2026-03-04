Less than two months into the new year, the commodities rally may be broadening beyond precious metals to energy and non-precious metals. It’s early, but given that commodities are known for supercycles—those that can last over a decade, driven by long-term trends—we’re considering what may be behind this broadening. The oil futures curve offers clues.

The chart below shows two futures spreads over the last two decades. One line measures the price difference, or spread, between the near‑expiration Brent crude oil futures contract and the contract one year out. When the spread is positive, with near-term prices exceeding further-out prices, it typically signals near‑term excess demand or equivalent tightness in supply. A second line compares futures prices further out—the one‑year contract versus the three‑year—and captures longer‑term supply‑demand imbalances.

Expectations for oil supply and demand diverge over the short and long term