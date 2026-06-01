Quarterly Investment Outlook | Q2 2026

As we approach the midyear point of 2026, Vanguard economists and strategists re-examine our 2026 outlook and take stock on the big questions facing investors.

How has the conflict in the Middle East influenced our global economic outlook?

Does our "economic upside, stock market downside" thesis still hold?

Does rising spending by AI hyperscalers signal opportunity or risk for the economy and markets?

Dive in as we uncover the new realities facing the world's key markets.

Register now and submit your questions for our experts to answer live.