Quarterly Investment Outlook | Q2 2026

As we approach the midyear point of 2026, Vanguard economists and strategists re-examine our 2026 outlook and take stock on the big questions facing investors.
How has the conflict in the Middle East influenced our global economic outlook?
Does our "economic upside, stock market downside" thesis still hold?
Does rising spending by AI hyperscalers signal opportunity or risk for the economy and markets?
Dive in as we uncover the new realities facing the world's key markets.
Register now and submit your questions for our experts to answer live.
Senior Investment Strategist, Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard Europe
Shaan Raithatha is a senior economist in the Investment Strategy Group, primarily focusing on conducting global macroeconomic and investment strategy research in order to enhance the active fixed income portfolio management process. He also contributes to the thought leadership effort at Vanguard, writing and presenting on key economic and asset allocation issues.
Prior to joining Vanguard, Shaan worked as a macro strategist at HSBC Global Asset Management, where he specialised in both strategic and tactical asset allocation for HSBC’s active fixed income and multi-asset portfolios.
Shaan holds an MA degree in economics from the University of Cambridge and is a CFA charterholder.
Investment Strategist, Vanguard Europe
Bárbara Grande is an Investment Strategist in the Model Portfolio Solutions team within the Investment Strategy Group. She specailises in portfolio design, construction, management and oversight of the model portfolios for Vanguard in Europe. These portfolios are consumed by FAS clients across our prioritised markets in Europe, particularly, UK, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.
She brings broad international experience to her role, having previously served as an Investment Strategist at Vanguard Latin America, where she contributed to regional portfolio construction frameworks while engaging in providing macroeconimc and market perspectives to clients and investors. Her career also includes experience at leading global financial institutions such as BBVA and Citi Banamex, as well as public-sector experience at the Mexican Ministry of Finance.
Bárbara holds a BA in Economics and a Master’s degree in Financial Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh.
Strategic Account Manager, UK Wholesale, Vanguard Europe
Lucy Houlding is a senior member of Vanguard’s UK distribution team managing relationships with Wholesale firms. Lucy joined Vanguard in 2016 and has worked with a variety of institutional and advisory clients. Prior to joining Vanguard, Lucy worked as an investment analyst for CHL Asset Management in Santiago, Chile, where she was responsible for producing macro research and company analysis in Latin American markets. Lucy holds an MBA from Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business, Philadelphia (U.S.) and a BA in Economics and French (Joint Hons) from the University of Leeds.
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© 2026 Vanguard Asset Management, Limited. All rights reserved.