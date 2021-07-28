Global Corporate Bond Index Fund - EUR Hedged Acc (VAIHAHE)

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Total Returns (net of fees)
-
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The performance of an index is not an exact representation of any particular investment as you cannot invest directly in an index. The performance of the index reflects the reinvestment of Distribution and dividends but does not reflect the deduction of any fees or expenses which would have reduced total returns.
Recent performance and average annual total returns are calculated through month-end.
All figures on the "Cumulative" tab, and figures for periods of one year or less, are cumulative returns. All other figures represent average annual returns. Performance figures include the reinvestment of all dividends and any capital gains distributions. The performance data does not take account of the commissions and costs incurred in the issue and redemption of shares. Basis of fund performance NAV to NAV with gross income reinvested.
Risk and Volatility
-
Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Portfolio data
Characteristics
As at
Fundamentals
Fund
Benchmark
Number of bonds
Cash Investment
The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.
Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.
Market allocation
-
Temporarily unavailable
Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)
-
Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)
-
Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)
-
Holdings details
-
Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or futures contracts.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Weighted equity exposures exclude any temporary cash investments and equity index futures. Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded from the weighted bond exposures.
Prices and distribution
Prices
NAV Price ()
—
NAV 52-week high
—
NAV 52-week low
—
NAV 52-week difference
—
Historical Prices
-
Distribution history
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Purchase information
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.
The sum of investment management fees (the fees paid to the portfolio manager to invest your money and manage the fund) and administrative and other expenses (which cover all costs and expenses connected with the operation of the fund, which includes administrative fees, shareholder's registration and transfer agency fees, custody fees and all other operating expenses).
YTM (Yield to Maturity) effective is the rate of return an investor would receive if the fixed income securities held by a fund were held to their maturity dates.
Medium coupon is the average interest rate paid on the fixed income securities held by a fund. It is expressed as a percentage of face value.
Average maturity is the average length of time until fixed income securities held by a fund reach maturity and are repaid, taking into consideration the possibility that the issuer may call the bond before its maturity date.
Average quality is an indicator of credit risk. This figure is the average of the ratings assigned to a fund’s fixed income holdings by credit-rating agencies. Quality is a graded scale with Aaa or AAA indicating the most creditworthy bond issuers.
Average duration is an estimate of how much the value of the bonds held by a fund will fluctuate in response to a change in interest rates.