    NAV Price ()
    Market value ()
    Holdings
    You get what you don’t pay for

    Vanguard reduces fees across fixed income ETF range

    About this fund

    Fund objectives

    • The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg US Treasury 1-3 Year Index (the “Index”).
    • The Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed-rate, 1-3 Year US Dollar- denominated US Treasury securities that so far as possible and practicable consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
    • The Index is designed to reflect the universe of US Dollar-denominated, fixed rate, nominal debt issued by the US Treasury with maturities of between one and up to, but not including, three years and which have a par amount (i.e. the amount of money that issuers agree to repay to the purchaser at the bond’s maturity) outstanding greater than or equal to USD300 million.
    • To a lesser extent the Fund may invest in similar types of government bonds outside the Index.
    • The Fund attempts to remain fully invested except in extraordinary market, political or similar conditions where the Fund may temporarily depart from this investment policy to avoid losses.
    • While the Fund is expected to track the Index as closely as possible, it typically will not match the performance of the targeted Index exactly, due to various factors such as expenses to be paid by the Fund and regulatory constraints. Details of these factors and the anticipated tracking error of the Fund are set out in the Prospectus.
    • Information on the Fund's portfolio can be found at https://www.ie.vanguard/products. The Indicative Net Asset Value for the Fund is calculated throughout the trading day and is published on Bloomberg or Reuters.

    Fund facts

    Share class inception
    04 Nov 2025
    Listing date
    06 Nov 2025
    Investment structure
    Irish UCITS
    Share Class Assets'
    Total Assets
    Risk indicator
    Strategy
    Index
    Asset Class
    Bond
    Domicile
    Ireland
    Tax status
    United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy and Austria reporting
    Investment method
    Physical
    Index ticker
    H00055EU
    Dividend schedule
    Monthly
    Benchmark
    Bloomberg U.S. 1-3 Year Treasury Index Hedged in EUR
    Legal entity
    Vanguard Funds PLC

    Performance

    Risk and Volatility

    -

    Sorry, this information is not available yet. It will display a year after inception date.

    Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

    Portfolio data

    Characteristics
    FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
    Number of bonds
    Cash Investment

    The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.

    Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.

    Market allocation

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Holdings details

    -

    Temporarily unavailable

    Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or futures contracts.  

    Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures. 

    Prices and distribution

    Prices

    NAV Price (EUR)
    €5.00
    Change
    +€0.010.12%
    At closure 06 Nov 2025
    Market value (EUR)
    €5.00
    At closure 06 Nov 2025
    NAV 52-week high
    €5.00
    At closure 07 Nov 2025
    Market value 52-week high
    €5.00
    At closure 07 Nov 2025
    NAV 52-week low
    €5.00
    At closure 07 Nov 2025
    Market value 52-week low
    €5.00
    At closure 07 Nov 2025
    NAV 52-week difference
    €0.01
    Change
    +0.12%
    At closure 07 Nov 2025
    Market value 52-week difference
    €0.00
    At closure 07 Nov 2025
    Outstanding shares
    Historical Prices

    -

    Inception date

    04 Nov 2025

    Listing date

    06 Nov 2025

    Date NAV (EUR) Market price (EUR)
    06 Nov 2025 €5.0012 €5.0016
    05 Nov 2025 €4.9953
    04 Nov 2025 €5.0000

    Distribution history

    Distribution frequency

    Historical performance

    This fund is yet to distribute.

    Purchase information

    Currencies and stock exchanges

    Listed currencies: EUR

    Base currency: EUR

    Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., NYSE Euronext - Amsterdam

    Fund codes

    • Citi: BWQWA
    • ISIN: IE000M6STPW4
    • MEX ID: VRAAKU
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVUDPEUR
    • Bloomberg: VUDP NA
    • Exchange ticker: VUDP
    • ISIN: IE000M6STPW4
    • Reuters: VUDP.AS
    • SEDOL: BV6NCM5
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVUDPEUR
    • Exchange ticker: VUDP
    • Bloomberg: VUDP IM
    • ISIN: IE000M6STPW4
    • Reuters: VUDP.MI
    • SEDOL: BV6NCL4
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVUDPEUR
    • Bloomberg: VUDP GY
    • Exchange ticker: VUDP
    • ISIN: IE000M6STPW4
    • Reuters: VUDP.DE
    • SEDOL: BV6NC58

    SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.