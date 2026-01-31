U.S. Treasury 0-1 Year Bond UCITS ETF - (USD) Accumulating

The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Short Treasury Index (the “Index”).
The Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed-rate, short-term US Dollar-denominated US Treasury securities that so far as possible and practicable consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
The Index measures the performance of US dollar denominated bonds paying a fixed rate of interest issued by the US government.
Bonds in the Index have maturities of less than one year and include US Treasury bills, notes and bonds with remaining maturities between one month and one year.
Fund facts
Share class inception
02 Sep 2020
Listing date
04 Sep 2020
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'
Total Assets
—
Risk indicator
Strategy
Index
Asset Class
Bond
Domicile
Ireland
Tax status
Austria, Italy, Switzerland and United Kingdom reporting
Investment method
Physical
Index ticker
I00072US
Dividend schedule
—
Benchmark
Bloomberg Short Treasury Index
Legal entity
Vanguard Funds PLC
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Risk and Volatility
As at 31 Jan 2026
Beta
R²
Annualized Tracking Error
1 year
3 years
5 years
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Portfolio data
Characteristics
Fundamentals
Fund
Benchmark
As at
Number of bonds
91
90
31 Jan 2026
3.6%
3.6%
31 Jan 2026
3.0%
2.9%
31 Jan 2026
0.4 Years
0.4 Years
31 Jan 2026
AA
AA
31 Jan 2026
0.4 Years
0.4 Years
31 Jan 2026
Cash Investment
66.2%
—
31 Jan 2026
The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.
Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.
Market allocation
As at 31 Jan 2026
Country
Region
Fund
Benchmark
Variance +/-
United States of America
North America
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
Mexico
Emerging Markets
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)
As at 31 Jan 2026
Credit Rating
Fund
Benchmark
Variance +/-
AA
99.85%
100.00%
-0.15%
Not Rated
0.15%
—
—
Total
100.00%
100.00%
Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)
As at 31 Jan 2026
Issuers
Fund
Benchmark
Variance +/-
Cash
66.18%
66.01%
0.18%
Treasury/Federal
33.82%
33.99%
-0.18%
Other
0.00%
—
—
Total
100.00%
100.00%
Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)
As at 31 Jan 2026
Maturity
Fund
Benchmark
Variance +/-
Under 1 Year
97.78%
97.76%
0.03%
1 - 2 Years
2.22%
2.24%
-0.03%
Total
100.00%
100.00%
Holdings details
As at 31 Jan 2026
Holding name
% of market value
Market value
Face amount
Coupon/Yield
Maturity date
United States Treasury Bill
3.75557%
$268,460,195.03
269,493,000
0.00%
12 Mar 2026
United States Treasury Bill
3.73046%
$266,665,853.77
267,495,000
0.00%
05 Mar 2026
United States Treasury Bill
3.22691%
$230,670,244.43
232,358,000
0.00%
16 Apr 2026
United States Treasury Bill
2.94476%
$210,501,065.85
211,458,000
0.00%
19 Mar 2026
United States Treasury Bill
2.54448%
$181,888,096.11
183,342,000
0.00%
23 Apr 2026
United States Treasury Bill
2.53893%
$181,491,212.67
183,073,000
0.00%
30 Apr 2026
United States Treasury Bill
2.50774%
$179,261,313.42
180,172,000
0.00%
24 Mar 2026
United States Treasury Bill
2.43747%
$174,238,441.18
175,275,000
0.00%
02 Apr 2026
United States Treasury Bill
2.43348%
$173,953,064.62
174,867,000
0.00%
26 Mar 2026
United States Treasury Bill
2.41711%
$172,783,015.58
173,535,000
0.00%
17 Mar 2026
Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures.
Prices and distribution
Prices
NAV Price (USD)
$58.47
Change
+$0.000.01%
At closure 02 Mar 2026
Market value (EUR)
€50.06
Change
+€0.601.22%
At closure 02 Mar 2026
NAV 52-week high
$58.47
At closure 03 Mar 2026
Market value 52-week high
€53.38
At closure 03 Mar 2026
NAV 52-week low
$56.18
At closure 03 Mar 2026
Market value 52-week low
€48.33
At closure 03 Mar 2026
NAV 52-week difference
$2.29
Change
+3.92%
At closure 03 Mar 2026
Market value 52-week difference
€5.05
Change
+9.46%
At closure 03 Mar 2026
Outstanding shares
39,069,326
At closure 28 Feb 2026
Historical Prices
-
Inception date
02 Sep 2020
Listing date
04 Sep 2020
Date
NAV (USD)
Market price (EUR)
02 Mar 2026
$58.4687
€50.0620
27 Feb 2026
$58.4650
€49.4600
26 Feb 2026
$58.4488
€49.5810
25 Feb 2026
$58.4423
€49.5210
24 Feb 2026
$58.4368
€49.5860
23 Feb 2026
$58.4318
€49.5110
20 Feb 2026
$58.4230
€49.6160
19 Feb 2026
$58.4105
€49.6530
18 Feb 2026
$58.4048
€49.4340
17 Feb 2026
$58.4006
€49.3680
Distribution history
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Purchase information
Currencies and stock exchanges
Listed currencies: EUR, USD, MXN
Base currency: USD
Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., London Stock Exchange, Bolsa Mexicana De Valores, SIX Swiss Exchange
Fund codes
Citi: R4HC
ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
MEX ID: VRAAAK
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVDSTUSD
Bloomberg: VDST SW
ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
Reuters: VDST.S
SEDOL: BVK5HM2
Exchange ticker: VDST
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVDSTEUR
Exchange ticker: VDST
Bloomberg: VDST IM
ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
Reuters: VDST.MI
SEDOL: BR841L0
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVDSTEUR
Bloomberg: VUCF GY
Exchange ticker: VUCF
ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
Reuters: VUCF.DE
SEDOL: BKX8P16
Bloomberg: VDSTN MM
Exchange ticker: VDST
ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
Reuters: VDSTN.MX
SEDOL: BM9GKS0
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVDSTUSD
Bloomberg: VDST LN
ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
Reuters: VDST.L
SEDOL: BMVBBX5
Exchange ticker: VDST
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.
The sum of investment management fees (the fees paid to the portfolio manager to invest your money and manage the fund) and administrative and other expenses (which cover all costs and expenses connected with the operation of the fund, which includes administrative fees, shareholder's registration and transfer agency fees, custody fees and all other operating expenses).
As at 28 Feb 2026
As at 31 Dec 2025
YTM (Yield to Maturity) effective is the rate of return an investor would receive if the fixed income securities held by a fund were held to their maturity dates.
Medium coupon is the average interest rate paid on the fixed income securities held by a fund. It is expressed as a percentage of face value.
Average maturity is the average length of time until fixed income securities held by a fund reach maturity and are repaid, taking into consideration the possibility that the issuer may call the bond before its maturity date.
Average quality is an indicator of credit risk. This figure is the average of the ratings assigned to a fund’s fixed income holdings by credit-rating agencies. Quality is a graded scale with Aaa or AAA indicating the most creditworthy bond issuers.
Average duration is an estimate of how much the value of the bonds held by a fund will fluctuate in response to a change in interest rates.
A measure of the magnitude of a portfolio's past share-price fluctuations in relation to the ups and downs of the overall market (or appropriate market index). The market (or index) is assigned a beta of 1.00, so a portfolio with a beta of 1.20 would have seen its share price rise or fall by 12% when the overall market rose or fell by 10%
A measure of how much of a portfolio's performance can be explained by the returns from the overall market (or a benchmark index). If a portfolio's total return precisely matched that of the overall market or benchmark, its R-squared would be 1.00. If a portfolio's return bore no relationship to the market's returns, its R-squared would be 0
Tracking errors are reported as a standard deviation of the gross excess returns of the fund, multiplied by the square root of 12 to give an annualised number.