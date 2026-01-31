  • List of all Vanguard funds and ETFs""

    • U.S. Treasury 0-1 Year Bond UCITS ETF - (USD) Accumulating

    About this fund

    Fund objectives

    • The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Short Treasury Index (the “Index”).
    • The Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed-rate, short-term US Dollar-denominated US Treasury securities that so far as possible and practicable consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
    • The Index measures the performance of US dollar denominated bonds paying a fixed rate of interest issued by the US government.
    • Bonds in the Index have maturities of less than one year and include US Treasury bills, notes and bonds with remaining maturities between one month and one year.

    Fund facts

    Share class inception
    02 Sep 2020
    Listing date
    04 Sep 2020
    Investment structure
    Irish UCITS
    Share Class Assets'
    Total Assets
    Risk indicator
    Strategy
    Index
    Asset Class
    Bond
    Domicile
    Ireland
    Tax status
    Austria, Italy, Switzerland and United Kingdom reporting
    Investment method
    Physical
    Index ticker
    I00072US
    Dividend schedule
    Benchmark
    Bloomberg Short Treasury Index
    Legal entity
    Vanguard Funds PLC

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Performance

    Risk and Volatility

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Beta
    Annualized Tracking Error
    1 year
    3 years
    5 years

    Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Portfolio data

    Characteristics
    FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
    Number of bonds 91 90 31 Jan 2026
    3.6% 3.6% 31 Jan 2026
    3.0% 2.9% 31 Jan 2026
    0.4 Years 0.4 Years 31 Jan 2026
    AA AA 31 Jan 2026
    0.4 Years 0.4 Years 31 Jan 2026
    Cash Investment 66.2% 31 Jan 2026

    The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.

    Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.

    Market allocation

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    CountryRegionFundBenchmarkVariance +/-
    United States of AmericaNorth America 100.00% 100.00% 0.00%
    MexicoEmerging Markets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

    Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Holdings details

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Holding name% of market valueMarket valueFace amountCoupon/YieldMaturity date
    United States Treasury Bill 3.75557% $268,460,195.03 269,493,000 0.00% 12 Mar 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 3.73046% $266,665,853.77 267,495,000 0.00% 05 Mar 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 3.22691% $230,670,244.43 232,358,000 0.00% 16 Apr 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 2.94476% $210,501,065.85 211,458,000 0.00% 19 Mar 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 2.54448% $181,888,096.11 183,342,000 0.00% 23 Apr 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 2.53893% $181,491,212.67 183,073,000 0.00% 30 Apr 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 2.50774% $179,261,313.42 180,172,000 0.00% 24 Mar 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 2.43747% $174,238,441.18 175,275,000 0.00% 02 Apr 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 2.43348% $173,953,064.62 174,867,000 0.00% 26 Mar 2026
    United States Treasury Bill 2.41711% $172,783,015.58 173,535,000 0.00% 17 Mar 2026

    Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.  

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures. 

    Prices and distribution

    Prices

    NAV Price (USD)
    $58.47
    Change
    +$0.000.01%
    At closure 02 Mar 2026
    Market value (EUR)
    €50.06
    Change
    +€0.601.22%
    At closure 02 Mar 2026
    NAV 52-week high
    $58.47
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    Market value 52-week high
    €53.38
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    NAV 52-week low
    $56.18
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    Market value 52-week low
    €48.33
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    NAV 52-week difference
    $2.29
    Change
    +3.92%
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    Market value 52-week difference
    €5.05
    Change
    +9.46%
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    Outstanding shares
    39,069,326
    At closure 28 Feb 2026
    Inception date

    02 Sep 2020

    Listing date

    04 Sep 2020

    Date NAV (USD) Market price (EUR)
    02 Mar 2026 $58.4687 €50.0620
    27 Feb 2026 $58.4650 €49.4600
    26 Feb 2026 $58.4488 €49.5810
    25 Feb 2026 $58.4423 €49.5210
    24 Feb 2026 $58.4368 €49.5860
    23 Feb 2026 $58.4318 €49.5110
    20 Feb 2026 $58.4230 €49.6160
    19 Feb 2026 $58.4105 €49.6530
    18 Feb 2026 $58.4048 €49.4340
    17 Feb 2026 $58.4006 €49.3680

    Historical performance

    All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Purchase information

    Currencies and stock exchanges

    Listed currencies: EUR, USD, MXN

    Base currency: USD

    Exchanges: Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana S.p.A., London Stock Exchange, Bolsa Mexicana De Valores, SIX Swiss Exchange

    Fund codes

    • Citi: R4HC
    • ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
    • MEX ID: VRAAAK
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVDSTUSD
    • Bloomberg: VDST SW
    • ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
    • Reuters: VDST.S
    • SEDOL: BVK5HM2
    • Exchange ticker: VDST
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVDSTEUR
    • Exchange ticker: VDST
    • Bloomberg: VDST IM
    • ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
    • Reuters: VDST.MI
    • SEDOL: BR841L0
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVDSTEUR
    • Bloomberg: VUCF GY
    • Exchange ticker: VUCF
    • ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
    • Reuters: VUCF.DE
    • SEDOL: BKX8P16
    • Bloomberg: VDSTN MM
    • Exchange ticker: VDST
    • ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
    • Reuters: VDSTN.MX
    • SEDOL: BM9GKS0
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IVDSTUSD
    • Bloomberg: VDST LN
    • ISIN: IE00BLRPPV00
    • Reuters: VDST.L
    • SEDOL: BMVBBX5
    • Exchange ticker: VDST

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.