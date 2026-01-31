ESG Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Accumulating

The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg MSCI Global Corporate Float-Adjusted Liquid Bond Screened Index (the “Index”).
The Fund invests in a multi-currency portfolio of investment grade corporate fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging market issuers that consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
The Index is constructed from the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float-Adjusted Corporate Index (the “Parent Index”) which represents a similar investment universe which is then screened for certain environmental, social, and governance (i.e. controversy-related) criteria which is independent of Vanguard. Criteria (the “screening criteria") by Bloomberg as the sponsor of the Index, which is independent of Vanguard.
Through the screening out of bonds issued by corporate issuers from its portfolio based on the potentially detrimental impact of the relevant corporate issuer’s conduct or products on society and / or the environment, the Fund promotes certain environmental characteristics and social characteristics relating to social norms and standards.
The Index methodology excludes the bonds of corporate issuers that MSCI determines (a) to be engaged in activities in or involved in specific parts of the supply chain for, and/or (b) derive revenue (above a threshold specified by the Index provider) from, certain business segments of activities related to the following: (i) adult entertainment, (ii) alcohol, (iii) gambling, (iv) tobacco, (v) nuclear weapons, (vi) controversial weapons, (vii) conventional weapons, (viii) civilian firearms, (ix) nuclear power, or (x) fossil fuels (which includes thermal coal, oil, gas, oil sands, arctic oil or arctic gas). The index provider defines what constitutes “involvement” in each activity. This may be based on percentage of revenue or any connection to a restricted activity regardless of the amount of revenue received, and will relate to specific parts of the supply chain.
Company product and conduct involvement is monitored on a yearly basis by the Index provider and as new data is made available to the Index provider.
For the full investment strategy please review the prospectus.
Fund facts
Share class inception
20 May 2021
Listing date
25 May 2021
Investment structure
Irish UCITS
Share Class Assets'
Total Assets
—
Risk indicator
Strategy
Index
Asset Class
Bond
Domicile
Ireland
Tax status
Austria, Italy, Switzerland and United Kingdom reporting
Investment method
Physical
Index ticker
H35936US
Dividend schedule
—
Benchmark
Bloomberg MSCI Global Corporate Float-Adjusted Liquid Bond Screened Index in USD
Legal entity
Vanguard Funds PLC
The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.
Performance
Risk and Volatility
As at 31 Jan 2026
Beta
R²
Annualized Tracking Error
1 year
3 years
5 years
—
Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.
Portfolio data
Characteristics
Fundamentals
Fund
Benchmark
As at
Number of bonds
5,163
6,857
31 Jan 2026
4.3%
4.2%
31 Jan 2026
4.0%
3.8%
31 Jan 2026
7.8 Years
7.8 Years
31 Jan 2026
A-
A-
31 Jan 2026
5.5 Years
5.5 Years
31 Jan 2026
Cash Investment
1.2%
—
31 Jan 2026
The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.
Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.
Market allocation
As at 31 Jan 2026
Country
Region
Fund
Benchmark
Variance +/-
United States of America
North America
56.29%
57.12%
-0.83%
United Kingdom
Europe
8.60%
8.46%
0.14%
France
Europe
7.33%
7.38%
-0.05%
Germany
Europe
4.45%
4.66%
-0.21%
Canada
North America
4.26%
4.33%
-0.07%
Spain
Europe
2.98%
3.04%
-0.06%
Japan
Pacific
2.60%
2.54%
0.06%
Netherlands
Europe
2.38%
2.47%
-0.09%
Australia
Pacific
1.40%
1.52%
-0.12%
Sweden
Europe
1.32%
1.26%
0.06%
Other
Other
1.23%
0.00%
1.23%
Italy
Europe
1.06%
1.28%
-0.22%
Switzerland
Europe
1.01%
1.01%
0.00%
Denmark
Europe
0.90%
0.84%
0.06%
Ireland
Europe
0.74%
0.67%
0.07%
Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)
As at 31 Jan 2026
Credit Rating
Fund
Benchmark
Variance +/-
AAA
0.80%
0.89%
-0.10%
AA
8.54%
8.37%
0.17%
A
48.68%
48.96%
-0.28%
BBB
40.99%
41.35%
-0.37%
Not Rated
1.00%
0.43%
0.58%
Total
100.00%
100.00%
Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)
As at 31 Jan 2026
Issuers
Fund
Benchmark
Variance +/-
Corporate-Financial Institutions
49.71%
50.22%
-0.51%
Corporate-Industrials
47.48%
47.97%
-0.49%
Corporate-Utilities
1.80%
1.77%
0.03%
Cash
1.23%
—
—
Treasury/Federal
0.33%
—
—
Gov-Related-Provincials/Municipals
0.02%
0.03%
-0.01%
Securitized-Asset Backed Security
0.00%
—
—
Other
-0.58%
0.01%
-0.59%
Total
100.00%
100.00%
Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)
As at 31 Jan 2026
Maturity
Fund
Benchmark
Variance +/-
Under 1 Year
0.69%
0.02%
0.67%
1 - 5 Years
42.50%
42.79%
-0.30%
5 - 10 Years
33.55%
33.98%
-0.43%
10 - 15 Years
7.40%
7.45%
-0.05%
15 - 20 Years
4.62%
4.41%
0.21%
20 - 25 Years
4.28%
4.36%
-0.08%
Over 25 Years
6.97%
6.99%
-0.03%
Total
100.00%
100.00%
Holdings details
As at 31 Jan 2026
Holding name
% of market value
Market value
Face amount
Coupon/Yield
Maturity date
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
0.20267%
$3,300,218.46
3,210,000
5.65%
15 Nov 2027
Ford Motor Credit Co LLC
0.18920%
$3,080,887.64
2,950,000
7.35%
04 Nov 2027
Bank of America Corp
0.16343%
$2,661,174.43
2,610,000
5.02%
22 Jul 2033
JPMorgan Chase & Co
0.14916%
$2,428,848.62
2,419,000
4.32%
26 Apr 2028
Truist Financial Corp
0.13220%
$2,152,769.22
2,000,000
7.16%
30 Oct 2029
Wells Fargo & Co
0.12648%
$2,059,599.72
2,000,000
5.15%
23 Apr 2031
Wells Fargo & Co
0.12061%
$1,964,044.71
1,955,000
4.30%
22 Jul 2027
CVS Health Corp
0.11925%
$1,941,889.37
1,935,000
4.30%
25 Mar 2028
Morgan Stanley
0.11848%
$1,929,268.26
1,925,000
4.21%
20 Apr 2028
Wells Fargo & Co
0.11433%
$1,861,739.99
1,825,000
5.71%
22 Apr 2028
Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.
Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures.
Prices and distribution
Prices
NAV Price (USD)
$5.33
Change
-$0.02-0.38%
At closure 02 Mar 2026
Market value (USD)
$5.34
Change
-$0.02-0.34%
At closure 02 Mar 2026
NAV 52-week high
$5.35
At closure 03 Mar 2026
Market value 52-week high
$5.35
At closure 03 Mar 2026
NAV 52-week low
$4.96
At closure 03 Mar 2026
Market value 52-week low
$4.91
At closure 03 Mar 2026
NAV 52-week difference
$0.39
Change
+7.34%
At closure 03 Mar 2026
Market value 52-week difference
$0.44
Change
+8.26%
At closure 03 Mar 2026
Outstanding shares
2,103,480
At closure 28 Feb 2026
Historical Prices
-
Inception date
20 May 2021
Listing date
25 May 2021
Date
NAV (USD)
Market price (USD)
02 Mar 2026
$5.3305
$5.3360
27 Feb 2026
$5.3511
$5.3540
26 Feb 2026
$5.3482
$5.3500
25 Feb 2026
$5.3453
$5.3520
24 Feb 2026
$5.3458
$5.3500
23 Feb 2026
$5.3481
$5.3525
20 Feb 2026
$5.3416
$5.3440
19 Feb 2026
$5.3408
$5.3350
18 Feb 2026
$5.3391
$5.3480
17 Feb 2026
$5.3406
$5.3450
Distribution history
Distribution frequency
—
Historical performance
—
All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.
Purchase information
Currencies and stock exchanges
Listed currencies: USD, MXN
Base currency: USD
Exchanges: London Stock Exchange, Bolsa Mexicana De Valores, SIX Swiss Exchange
Fund codes
Citi: TIG9
ISIN: IE00BNDS1W07
MEX ID: VRAABF
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IV3GUUSD
Bloomberg: V3GU SW
ISIN: IE00BNDS1W07
Reuters: V3GU.S
SEDOL: BVK5HS8
Exchange ticker: V3GU
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: V3GU MM
Bloomberg: V3GU MM
Exchange ticker: V3GU
ISIN: IE00BNDS1W07
Reuters: V3GU.MX
SEDOL: BM8KHC6
Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IV3GUUSD
Bloomberg: V3GU LN
ISIN: IE00BNDS1W07
Reuters: V3GU.L
SEDOL: BMV7ZH5
Exchange ticker: V3GU
SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.
The sum of investment management fees (the fees paid to the portfolio manager to invest your money and manage the fund) and administrative and other expenses (which cover all costs and expenses connected with the operation of the fund, which includes administrative fees, shareholder's registration and transfer agency fees, custody fees and all other operating expenses).
As at 28 Feb 2026
As at 31 Dec 2025
YTM (Yield to Maturity) effective is the rate of return an investor would receive if the fixed income securities held by a fund were held to their maturity dates.
Medium coupon is the average interest rate paid on the fixed income securities held by a fund. It is expressed as a percentage of face value.
Average maturity is the average length of time until fixed income securities held by a fund reach maturity and are repaid, taking into consideration the possibility that the issuer may call the bond before its maturity date.
Average quality is an indicator of credit risk. This figure is the average of the ratings assigned to a fund’s fixed income holdings by credit-rating agencies. Quality is a graded scale with Aaa or AAA indicating the most creditworthy bond issuers.
Average duration is an estimate of how much the value of the bonds held by a fund will fluctuate in response to a change in interest rates.
A measure of the magnitude of a portfolio's past share-price fluctuations in relation to the ups and downs of the overall market (or appropriate market index). The market (or index) is assigned a beta of 1.00, so a portfolio with a beta of 1.20 would have seen its share price rise or fall by 12% when the overall market rose or fell by 10%
A measure of how much of a portfolio's performance can be explained by the returns from the overall market (or a benchmark index). If a portfolio's total return precisely matched that of the overall market or benchmark, its R-squared would be 1.00. If a portfolio's return bore no relationship to the market's returns, its R-squared would be 0
Tracking errors are reported as a standard deviation of the gross excess returns of the fund, multiplied by the square root of 12 to give an annualised number.