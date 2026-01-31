  • List of all Vanguard funds and ETFs""

    • ESG Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Accumulating

    NAV Price ()
    Market value ()
    Holdings
    About this fund

    Fund objectives

    • The Fund employs a passive management – or indexing – investment approach, through physical acquisition of securities, and seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg MSCI Global Corporate Float-Adjusted Liquid Bond Screened Index (the “Index”).
    • The Fund invests in a multi-currency portfolio of investment grade corporate fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging market issuers that consists of a representative sample of the component securities of the Index.
    • The Index is constructed from the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float-Adjusted Corporate Index (the “Parent Index”) which represents a similar investment universe which is then screened for certain environmental, social, and governance (i.e. controversy-related) criteria which is independent of Vanguard. Criteria (the “screening criteria") by Bloomberg as the sponsor of the Index, which is independent of Vanguard.
    • Through the screening out of bonds issued by corporate issuers from its portfolio based on the potentially detrimental impact of the relevant corporate issuer’s conduct or products on society and / or the environment, the Fund promotes certain environmental characteristics and social characteristics relating to social norms and standards.
    • The Index methodology excludes the bonds of corporate issuers that MSCI determines (a) to be engaged in activities in or involved in specific parts of the supply chain for, and/or (b) derive revenue (above a threshold specified by the Index provider) from, certain business segments of activities related to the following: (i) adult entertainment, (ii) alcohol, (iii) gambling, (iv) tobacco, (v) nuclear weapons, (vi) controversial weapons, (vii) conventional weapons, (viii) civilian firearms, (ix) nuclear power, or (x) fossil fuels (which includes thermal coal, oil, gas, oil sands, arctic oil or arctic gas). The index provider defines what constitutes “involvement” in each activity. This may be based on percentage of revenue or any connection to a restricted activity regardless of the amount of revenue received, and will relate to specific parts of the supply chain.
    • Company product and conduct involvement is monitored on a yearly basis by the Index provider and as new data is made available to the Index provider.
    • For the full investment strategy please review the prospectus.

    Fund facts

    Share class inception
    20 May 2021
    Listing date
    25 May 2021
    Investment structure
    Irish UCITS
    Share Class Assets'
    Total Assets
    Risk indicator
    Strategy
    Index
    Asset Class
    Bond
    Domicile
    Ireland
    Tax status
    Austria, Italy, Switzerland and United Kingdom reporting
    Investment method
    Physical
    Index ticker
    H35936US
    Dividend schedule
    Benchmark
    Bloomberg MSCI Global Corporate Float-Adjusted Liquid Bond Screened Index in USD
    Legal entity
    Vanguard Funds PLC

    The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

    Performance

    Risk and Volatility

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Beta
    Annualized Tracking Error
    1 year
    3 years
    5 years

    Please note Beta and R-squared data will only display for funds with 3 full years of history.

    Portfolio data

    Characteristics
    FundamentalsFundBenchmarkAs at
    Number of bonds 5,163 6,857 31 Jan 2026
    4.3% 4.2% 31 Jan 2026
    4.0% 3.8% 31 Jan 2026
    7.8 Years 7.8 Years 31 Jan 2026
    A- A- 31 Jan 2026
    5.5 Years 5.5 Years 31 Jan 2026
    Cash Investment 1.2% 31 Jan 2026

    The allocations are subject to circumstances such as timing differences between trade and settlement dates of underlying securities, that may result in negative weightings. The fund may also employ certain derivative instruments for cash management or risk management purposes that may also result in negative weightings. Allocations are subject to change.

    Cash includes physical cash on the account, cash like instruments (such as ultra-short term treasury bonds) and derivative instruments.

    Market allocation

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    CountryRegionFundBenchmarkVariance +/-
    United States of AmericaNorth America 56.29% 57.12% -0.83%
    United KingdomEurope 8.60% 8.46% 0.14%
    FranceEurope 7.33% 7.38% -0.05%
    GermanyEurope 4.45% 4.66% -0.21%
    CanadaNorth America 4.26% 4.33% -0.07%
    SpainEurope 2.98% 3.04% -0.06%
    JapanPacific 2.60% 2.54% 0.06%
    NetherlandsEurope 2.38% 2.47% -0.09%
    AustraliaPacific 1.40% 1.52% -0.12%
    SwedenEurope 1.32% 1.26% 0.06%
    OtherOther 1.23% 0.00% 1.23%
    ItalyEurope 1.06% 1.28% -0.22%
    SwitzerlandEurope 1.01% 1.01% 0.00%
    DenmarkEurope 0.90% 0.84% 0.06%
    IrelandEurope 0.74% 0.67% 0.07%

    Distribution by credit quality (% of funds)

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Distribution by credit issuer (% of funds)

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Distribution by credit maturity (% of funds)

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Holdings details

    As at 31 Jan 2026

    Holding name% of market valueMarket valueFace amountCoupon/YieldMaturity date
    GE HealthCare Technologies Inc 0.20267% $3,300,218.46 3,210,000 5.65% 15 Nov 2027
    Ford Motor Credit Co LLC 0.18920% $3,080,887.64 2,950,000 7.35% 04 Nov 2027
    Bank of America Corp 0.16343% $2,661,174.43 2,610,000 5.02% 22 Jul 2033
    JPMorgan Chase & Co 0.14916% $2,428,848.62 2,419,000 4.32% 26 Apr 2028
    Truist Financial Corp 0.13220% $2,152,769.22 2,000,000 7.16% 30 Oct 2029
    Wells Fargo & Co 0.12648% $2,059,599.72 2,000,000 5.15% 23 Apr 2031
    Wells Fargo & Co 0.12061% $1,964,044.71 1,955,000 4.30% 22 Jul 2027
    CVS Health Corp 0.11925% $1,941,889.37 1,935,000 4.30% 25 Mar 2028
    Morgan Stanley 0.11848% $1,929,268.26 1,925,000 4.21% 20 Apr 2028
    Wells Fargo & Co 0.11433% $1,861,739.99 1,825,000 5.71% 22 Apr 2028

    Total allocation percentages shown in the holdings details or the spreadsheet may not equal 100%, due to rounding or omission of cash and/or derivative instruments.  

    Some short-term fixed income securities are classified as cash and are excluded, along with derivatives, from the weighted bond exposures. 

    Prices and distribution

    Prices

    NAV Price (USD)
    $5.33
    Change
    -$0.02-0.38%
    At closure 02 Mar 2026
    Market value (USD)
    $5.34
    Change
    -$0.02-0.34%
    At closure 02 Mar 2026
    NAV 52-week high
    $5.35
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    Market value 52-week high
    $5.35
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    NAV 52-week low
    $4.96
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    Market value 52-week low
    $4.91
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    NAV 52-week difference
    $0.39
    Change
    +7.34%
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    Market value 52-week difference
    $0.44
    Change
    +8.26%
    At closure 03 Mar 2026
    Outstanding shares
    2,103,480
    At closure 28 Feb 2026
    Historical Prices

    -

    Inception date

    20 May 2021

    Listing date

    25 May 2021

    Date NAV (USD) Market price (USD)
    02 Mar 2026 $5.3305 $5.3360
    27 Feb 2026 $5.3511 $5.3540
    26 Feb 2026 $5.3482 $5.3500
    25 Feb 2026 $5.3453 $5.3520
    24 Feb 2026 $5.3458 $5.3500
    23 Feb 2026 $5.3481 $5.3525
    20 Feb 2026 $5.3416 $5.3440
    19 Feb 2026 $5.3408 $5.3350
    18 Feb 2026 $5.3391 $5.3480
    17 Feb 2026 $5.3406 $5.3450

    Distribution history

    Distribution frequency

    Historical performance

    All dividends are reinvested for the "Accumulation" shares.

    Purchase information

    Currencies and stock exchanges

    Listed currencies: USD, MXN

    Base currency: USD

    Exchanges: London Stock Exchange, Bolsa Mexicana De Valores, SIX Swiss Exchange

    Fund codes

    • Citi: TIG9
    • ISIN: IE00BNDS1W07
    • MEX ID: VRAABF
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IV3GUUSD
    • Bloomberg: V3GU SW
    • ISIN: IE00BNDS1W07
    • Reuters: V3GU.S
    • SEDOL: BVK5HS8
    • Exchange ticker: V3GU
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: V3GU MM
    • Bloomberg: V3GU MM
    • Exchange ticker: V3GU
    • ISIN: IE00BNDS1W07
    • Reuters: V3GU.MX
    • SEDOL: BM8KHC6
    • Ticker iNav Bloomberg: IV3GUUSD
    • Bloomberg: V3GU LN
    • ISIN: IE00BNDS1W07
    • Reuters: V3GU.L
    • SEDOL: BMV7ZH5
    • Exchange ticker: V3GU

    SEDOL and SEDOL Masterfile® are registered trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group PLC. SEDOL data was extracted from the London Stock Exchange SEDOL Masterfile®.