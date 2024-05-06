“If the AI impact approaches that of electricity, our base case is that productivity growth will offset demographic pressures, producing an economic and financial future that exceeds consensus expectations.”
Chief Economist and Head of Investment Strategy Group, Vanguard
The chart below shows the importance of GPTs in driving periods of above-trend growth over the last 130 years.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Notes: The chart shows the historical contributions of transformation, efficiency and augmentation to the deviation of productivity growth from its long-term average from 30 June 1891 through to 30 September 2023. Transformation refers to general-purpose technologies (GPTs) that (eventually) unleash creative destruction through the economy. Efficiency refers to advances that raise GDP per worker, usually by automating away tasks previously performed by human labour. Augmentation refers to technological advances where humans benefit from machines, such as personal computers and power tools, raising productivity and trend employment. Our research quantifies the prospects of AI transforming the economy in the years ahead.
Source: Vanguard calculations, as of 30 May 2024.
This new research harnesses a uniquely long and rich dataset that captures historical shifts in megatrends, which have driven about 60% of the change in per capita GDP growth.
It finds that, among megatrends that also include demographics, fiscal deficits and globaliation, only technology has been a consistent, powerful driver of growth as well as inflation, stock market valuations and the US Federal Reserve’s nominal target for short-term interest rates.
