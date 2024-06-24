  • Product type

    • Investigating fundamental shifts in the global economy

    Vanguard’s “Megatrends” series investigates fundamental shifts in the global economic landscape that are likely to affect the financial services industry and broader society.

    AI, demographics and the US economy: Quantifying the coming tug of war

    In our latest installment, our data-driven analysis looks at how AI and demographic shifts are poised to define our economic future.

    Will AI transform the way we live?

    Vanguard’s global chief economist, Joe Davis, explores the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on our day-to-day lives as part of our new Megatrends research report.

    Introducing the Vanguard Megatrends Model

    The Vanguard Megatrends Model features three innovative criteria to quantify long-term economic forces:

    A uniquely long and rich dataset that captures historical shifts in megatrends across the US and globally.

    An integrated framework that allows long-term megatrends and shorter-term cyclical and policy variables to compete in explaining economic and financial outcomes.

    An identification strategy that isolates the distinct structural drivers behind each megatrend - the fiscal or technological forces that may have differing impacts on real GDP growth, the nominal federal funds rate, inflation and the earnings yield.

