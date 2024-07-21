In the decades preceding the Covid-19 pandemic, low levels of inflation were often attributed to the rise in globalisation. As such, it may seem logical to assume that as global trade decreases, particularly between the US and China, that this might lead to higher levels of inflation in the near term. However, our latest research suggests that the impact of decreasing globalisation on inflation is likely to be modest.

The conventional narrative includes how the low levels of inflation that we’ve seen for most of the past 30 years can largely be attributed to the reduction in trade barriers, notably following the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1993 and China’s entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001. The ready availability of inexpensive imports from China has been a significant factor in driving this narrative.

Given the current geopolitical tensions and the rise in trade barriers, it might seem reasonable to predict a reversal of globalisation and a potential spike in inflation, reminiscent of the post-pandemic period or the pre-globalisation years of the 1980s.

However, while the peak era of globalisation may be behind us, the worst-case inflation scenario is unlikely, particularly in the US. To understand why, we need to look back over recent decades.

Globalisation’s mild impact on inflation

Contrary to popular belief, globalisation has historically had only a modest impact on inflation. The chart below illustrates this point.



Globalisation has mildly lowered inflation, but “slowbalisation” is not to be feared